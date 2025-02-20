TNA Impact results (2/20): Powell’s live review of TNA World Champion Joe Hendry in concert, The Rascalz vs. Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe, JDC vs. Leon Slater in a No DQ match, Tessa Blanchard in action

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Impact (Episode 1,074)

February 20, 2025 in Orlando, Florida at Full Sail University

Simulcast live on AXS TV and TNA+

[Hour One] The show opened with a recap video package that had major audio issues. The problem continued as the opening montage started to air. They cut to a commercial break… [C]

TNA World Champion Joe Hendry was seated in the ring coming out of the break and the audio problem was fixed. Hendry had a guitar and said it was time for a concert. He said he would face anyone from any company for the championship. Hendry said he wrote a song about it.

Hendry sang a song that included lines about Sheamus and The Miz. The same commercial that played during the audio issue-plagued opening montage interrupted again. Weird. They went back to the ring after the commercial aired and Hendry was wrapping up his song.

Eddie “Primo” Colon and Orlando “Epico” Colon made their entrance. One of htem spoke and told unfamiliar fans to Google them, but then he assumed that everyone knew them. A “where’s Carlito?” chant broke out. The Colons teased going after Hendry, but the lights went out.

Elijah (f/k/a Elias) strummed his guitar and then walked onto the stage to “holy shit” chants. Elijah sang about seeing two men who were looking for a fight. He said that’s why he decided to join TNA tonight. He sang that if you want to believe in Joe Hendry “or walk with me you’re in luck.” He asked the crowd who wants to walk with Elijah. A “this is awesome” chant broke out.

Elijah stood on the entrance ramp and said the Colons made their arrival and then he came along and made an even better arrival. Elijah said he thinks this area could use a Colon cleanse. Elijah asked Hendry if the had a guitar ready. Elijah was about to propose a tag team match, but he was interrupted.

TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella walked onto the stage and booked Hendry and Elijah vs. The Colons as the show’s main event. “And it’s going to smell fantastic,” Santino said. Elijah, who was in the ring with Hendry, said he didn’t see any reason why they couldn’t have a concert. Elijah played his guitar and then he and Hendry sang about raising some hell…

Backstage, Gia Miller interviewed Leon Slater, who spoke about beating JDC and earning the respect of the TNA fans…

The broadcast team was Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt checked in and hyped the show’s lineup and said The Rascalz vs. Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe match was up next. It seemed like Hannifan was about to send it to a commercial break, but he was interrupted by the anime commercial that has now played three times [C]…

After the anime commercial, they cut to a shot from a corner of the building. Ring announcer McKenzie Mitchell was talking to the fans, but we couldn’t hear her at home. We could hear strumming of a guitar while a portion of the opening segment seemed to be showing on a video screen…

Powell’s POV: This has been an absolute shit show from a production standpoint thus far. That said, Elijah did get a really nice reaction. My guess? He slams a guitar over Hendry’s head later tonight.

Backstage, Gia Miller caught up with the Colons. One of them spoke about how they are history and legacy, and now it’s TNA Wrestling…

Hannifan and Rehwoldt spoke at ringside and then entrances for the next match took place. Wes Lee came out with the NXT duo, and then Ace Austin came out with The Rascalz…

1. “The Rascalz” Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz (w/Ace Austin) vs. Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe (w/Wes Lee). Igwe tossed Wentz at Miguel in an impressive show of power early on. Later, Igwe held Miguel in the air and then Dupont slammed him to the mat. The Rascalz battled back. Lee climbed on the apron and was tripped up by Austin. Miguel hit a Meteora from the the top rope on Igwe, and then Wentz followed up with a Swanton and got the three count.

“The Rascalz” Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz defeated Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe in 4:05.

After the match, Wes Lee got a mic and challenged Miguel, Wentz, and Austin to face him, Igwe, and Dupont in a six-man tag match at TNA Sacrifice…

Hannifan hyped Lei Ying Lee vs. Rosemary for after the break… [C]

Powell’s POV: No, they didn’t go to that damn anime commercial again. Hopefully it will be smooth (full) sailing the rest of the way. See what I did there? Okay, I’ll stop. Anyway, the match was fun while it lasted. I’m surprised they didn’t get more time. I’m also surprised they didn’t go with the heels getting a cheap win given that they are going with a six-man tag match at the TNA+ show.