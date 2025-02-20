CategoriesUncategorized

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Thursday to announce that The Rock will appear on Friday’s WWE Smackdown in New Orleans.

February 20, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will appear on SmackDown – live from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans – tomorrow night at 8pm ET on USA Network.

“Strap in,” said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. “When The Final Boss shows up at this time of year, the audience knows absolutely anything is possible. Everything could change in an instant.”

Powell’s POV: So is The Final Boss different than the nice guy Rock who showed up during Raw’s premiere on Netflix? Either way, I’m looking forward to seeing what he’ll be doing and how it will affect the Smackdown viewership numbers. Join me for my live review of Smackdown as the show airs Friday’s at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).