AEW Rampage results (11/30): Murphy’s review of Komander vs. Hechicero, Thunder Rosa vs. Harley Cameron, Katsuyori Shibata, Atlantis Jr., and Mascara Dorada vs. Action Andretti and Top Flight

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

AEW Rampage (Episode 173)

Taped November 20, 2024 in Reading, Pennsylvania at Santander Arena

Aired live November 30, 2024 on TNT

The show began with Kazuchika Okada and Daniel Garcia shaking hands after their match. The Rampage opening aired and Excalibur welcomed us to the show as Thunder Rosa made her way to the ring. Justin Roberts was the ring announcer.

1. Thunder Rosa vs. Harley Cameron. Harley Cameron is dressed as a luchadora known as Harleygram. Matt Menard and Ian Riccaboni joined Excalibur on commentary. Halfway through the match Harleygram shockingly revealed herself to be Harley Cameron. Thunder Rosa hit a variation of Shattered Dreams in the corner. Rosa locked in a pendulum submission. The two battled on the floor as Cameron went after the knee. Back in the ring, Rosa dropkicked Cameron into the topes and followed up with a package piledriver for the win.

Thunder Rosa defeated Harley Cameron in about 5:25.

After the match, Rosa grabbed a sign from the crowd that read “women’s wrestling is alive and well.”

Don’s Take: Matt Menard proclaimed Harley Cameron as the most improved wrestler of 2024 and I can’t disagree. I compare her a bit to Chelsea Green. She consistently loses but the fans are steadily getting behind her. I’d like to see her put into a high-profile program in 2025. Perhaps she wins the Owen and challenges for the AEW Women’s title?

Renee Paquette was backstage with Mercedes Mone. Paquette asked Mone about Kamille but Mone said she never wants to hear that name again. She talked about how much she loved lucha libre and was thankful for all of the luchadores, particularly Eddie Guerrero. She said she was most thankful for herself and said that with Christmas right around the corner, she was wishing for more gold because money changes everything.

2. Katsuyori Shibata, Atlantis Jr., and Mascara Dorada vs. Action Andretti and “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin (w/Leila Grey). Shibata squared off with Darius with Shibata gaining the advantage. Andretti and the Martins took over on Dorada. Atlantis Jr. and Dorada double teamed Andretti. Dante and Andretti hit a senton on Atlantis Jr. Atlantis Jr. hit a scoop powerslam and a rolling crucifix driver on Dante for a near fall. The show went to a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Atlantis Jr. cleaned house coming out of the break. Shibata made the hot tag in and also cleaned house. Dorada got into the act and dove onto Andretti on the floor. Shibata locked each Martin in an ankle lock before exchanging blows with Andretti. Dorada hit a 450 splash on Dante for a near fall.

Down the stretch, Andretti hit offense on Dorada and Atlantis Jr. Andretti was caught in a fireman’s carry slam by Atlantis Jr. while Dorada hit a shooting star press for the pinfall. [C]

Katsuyori Shibata, Atlantis Jr., and Mascara Dorada defeated Action Andretti and “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin in about 11:52.

Don’s Take: A fun match with no mystery as to the outcome since it’s a luchador themed show.

A video recapped the Christian Cage-Hook storyline…

Renee Paquette was backstage with Nick Wayne and Mother Wayne. Paquette announced Wayne vs. Hook for the Hammerstein Ballroom but she didn’t say which show. She asked Wayne if he was ready and Wayne noted he signed his AEW contract when he was 16 and before he graduated high school. He said he begged his father Christian Cage to allow him to face Hook in his hometown and in a venue where Hook’s father made a name for himself. He ended by saying, “see you at home – or will I?”

3. The Beast Mortos vs. Serpentico. Mortos apparently can teleport between cities as we just saw him on Collision. Serpentico had some nice offense early but Mortos hit a gorilla press slam into a Samoan Drop for a near fall as the show went to a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Coming out of the break, Mortos went on a tear, hitting two back breakers, one out of a powerbomb. He followed up with a discus lariat for the win.

The Beast Mortos defeated Serpentico in about 6:12.

Don’s Take: Mortos is .500 on the night in a showcase win.

The cameras went backstage to find Kamille laid out under a steel chair. [C]

Competitors in the upcoming Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale spoke about their hopes to face MJF including Kyle O’Reilly, Brian Cage, Lance Archer, Mark Davis, Alex Abrahantes (on behalf of Komander) and Adam Cole…

4. Komander (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. Hechicero. The match was even in the early going with a combination of high spots, grappling, near falls and submissions. This continued throughout the final picture-in-picture break of the evening. [C]

Hechicero attacked Komander in the corner. Komander responded with a flying dropkick from the top rope. Komander landed a series of kicks into a huracanrana. Komander hit a moonsault on the floor and high cross body in the ring. He ran across the ring and attempted a top rope moonsault but landed right into a Hechicero arm bar. Komander rolled this into a pin attempt for a near fall.

Down the stretch, Komander attempted an attack off the second rope but was caught with the Mad Scientist powerbomb by Hechicero followed by the leg scissors guillotine for the win.

Hechicero defeated Komander in 13:02.

After the match, Hechicero celebrated as Rampage went off the air…

Don’s Take: A fine main event even if only a quarter of the audience knows who Hechicero is. Another decent match for match’s sake.

A long night made better by the Continental Classic on Collision. They really didn’t need this third hour but it likely won’t be an issue in a few weeks. Which reminds me that there are four episodes of Rampage left. Will they go out with a bang? Time will tell!

That’s all for me! Join the astute Will Pruett for his weekly audio review of Collision and perhaps a few notes on this show. And I’ll be back next week for another double dip of Rampage and Collision. Until then!