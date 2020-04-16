The Revival tag team’s post WWE name

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The team formerly known as The Revival have filed trademarks for “Fear The Revolt.” Daniel Wheeler, who wrestled as Dash Wilder, technically filed the trademark. The duo previously revealed that they will use the names Cash Wheeler (f/k/a Dash Wilder) and Dax Harwood (previously Scott Dawson). Find the trademark listing here.

Powell’s POV: It appears as though the new team name will be The Revolt. The duo were released from their WWE contracts last week. A courtesy hat tip to PWInsider.com for reporting this update.



