Powell’s AEW Forbidden Door Hit List: Hangman Page vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship, Toni Storm vs. Athena for the AEW Women’s Championship, Lights Out Steel Cage match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Forbidden Door Hits

Darby Allin, Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Kota Ibushi vs. Jon Moxley, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Gabe Kidd, and Claudio Castagnoli in a Lights Out Steel Cage match: The Bucks coming out to Hanson’s “MMMBop” was terrific. It’s fun to see them play the butt of the ongoing joke. Everyone involved in the match helped make it the over-the-top brawl that was advertised. It was a nice gesture to have Tanahashi go over in his final match in England. The post-match attack on Ospreay didn’t get much heat. It’s likely a combination of the angle occuring was six hours into a long show and because the fans knew about Ospreay’s need for surgery and expected an injury angle. Either way, it seems to suggest that the Death Riders won’t be taking a break, let alone disbanding.

Hangman Page vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship: A strong match aside from the overbooked false finish and Mark Briscoe trying to go after MJF. Page and MJF work well together and produced some dramatic near falls, though it was hard to believe MJF would win despite the match stipulations. This was Page’s first pay-per-view title defense since winning the championship at All In Texas, and you had to know MJF wasn’t going to beat him. Speaking of which, there actually won’t be any MJF cash-in teases, as Tony Khan announced during his media session that he has changed the Casino Gauntlet contract rules. The contract holders must now give at least one week’s notice before they get their title shot. It’s a little wonky to do this after MJF won the contract, but I like the idea of avoiding the obvious Money in the Bank contract comparisons. If nothing else, MJF’s response to this rule change could make for a good promo about the company being out to get him.

Toni Storm vs. Athena for the AEW Women’s Championship: A good title defense by Storm, who has now beaten the ROH Women’s Champion and the TBS Champion on back-to-back pay-per-view events. While rematches are always an option, it feels like Storm is running out of credible challengers. While the returning Jamie Hayter is an option, it will be interesting to see if AEW can build up others as strong challengers. Is it back to ROH obscurity for Athena and Billie Starkz, or will they finally make the transition to AEW soon?

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Nigel McGuinness for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship: It was great to see McGuinness working his style of match against a great opponent at the O2 Arena with a major championship on the line. Sabre and McGuinness work the same style and had great chemistry. There was no mystery regarding the outcome, but it was still a treat to see these two work together. On a side note, the video of Nigel playing chess with Johnny Saint may have been the best pre-match video package the company has ever produced. It was also nice to see Saint and Marty Jones at ringside during the match.

Mercedes Mone vs. Alex Windsor vs. Persephone vs. Bozilla in a four-way for the TBS Championship: Mone did a really nice job of selling for everyone before she went over. Bozilla was really good as the powerhouse of the match, and it will be fun to follow the 21-year-old’s career going forward. All three challengers were given moments to shine, and it was nice to see Windsor get a strong reaction in her home country.

Kyle Fletcher vs. Hiromu Takahashi for the TNT Championship: A quality title defense for Fletcher. There was no reason to suspect a title change, but there was good action throughout the match. Fletcher’s star continues to rise.

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. Killswitch and Kip Sabian: The latest Copeland and Christian reunion was fun. They were put in a tough spot when Nick Wayne broke his foot. The heat was on Nick and Mother Wayne, but Killswitch was the ideal substitute given his history with Christian. This match got the show off to a good start.

AEW Forbidden Door Misses

“The Hurt Syndicate” Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “Brodido” Bandido and Brody King in a three-way match for the AEW Tag Team Titles: There was quality action, and Brodido winning was a feel-good moment, but the match was hard to follow. It was billed as an elimination match, yet they didn’t actually go with that stipulation. Based on the live crowd’s reaction, I wasn’t the only one who thought the match would continue after Bandido and King beat FTR. The unprotected chair shot to the head of Harwood was a big turnoff, regardless of whether the chair was gimmicked. And it was nearly missed because it was happening at the same time that Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun were unmasking at ringside.

Kazuchika Okada vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW Unified Championship: Nice work from the wrestlers, but the company laid it on thick with Swerve’s knee injury before and during the match to the point that it took away any mystery regarding the outcome. Wardlow showing up and attacking Swerve after the match was a pleasant surprise. I’m fine with him joining the Don Callis Family, but the number of wrestlers in the group is excessive. It would be nice if they would drop some of the dead weight. It looks like Swerve will be taking time away for knee surgery. It’s a tough blow to AEW to lose Swerve and Ospreay simultaneously. While AEW has a deep roster, it’s never easy to replace two main event players.