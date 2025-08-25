Powell’s NXT Heatwave Hit List: Oba Femi vs. Je’Von Evans for the NXT Championship, Jacy Jayne vs. Masha Slamovich vs. Ash By Elegance for the TNA Knockouts Title, Blake Monroe vs. Jordynne Grace

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT Heatwave Hits

Oba Femi vs. Je’Von Evans for the NXT Championship: A hot main event. I have no idea why the creative forces felt the need to book the ref bump and false finish that occurred late in the match. It didn’t add anything to the match, nor did it really protect Evans, because Oba’s foot was clearly under the bottom rope when the second referee counted the pin while the actual referee was waving it off. Fortunately, that nonsense wasn’t enough to ruin the strong match. Oba tossing Evans from the ring through the broadcast table brought the crowd right back into the match and made Oba look like a badass. And we didn’t have to wait long to find out which wrestler is next in line, as Ricky Saints came out and confronted the NXT Champion after the match in a brief show-closing angle.

Jacy Jayne vs. Masha Slamovich vs. Ash By Elegance in a Triple Threat for the TNA Knockouts Championship: A dramatic match with some believable near falls for all three wrestlers down the stretch. I love that the former Dana Brooke returned to NXT and won the Knockouts Championship. I’ve repeatedly praised Brooke for reinventing herself as Ash in TNA, and it’s great to see her rewarded with a Knockouts Championship reign.

Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. two members of DarkState’s Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin for the NXT Tag Team Titles: This match exceeded my expectations. The crowd got behind the high-energy team of Hank and Tank and wanted to see them keep the tag titles. But the title change was the right move to give DarkState a sorely needed boost. Hank and Tank are fun underdogs, so they should be fine back in the role as challengers.

Blake Monroe vs. Jordynne Grace: This had a bit of a dream match feel to it with the former AEW Women’s Champion facing the former TNA Knockouts Champion. I’m actually happy there was no title involved, because it felt like the match could have gone either way. The match got better as it went on, and there were some strong near falls before the exposed turnbuckle came into play and helped Monroe go over. Grace had a bit of an out for losing, so they can and should revisit this matchup. Grace did an excellent job of looking angry about losing to Monroe, and because of the way it happened.

Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Jaida Parker in a Triple Threat to become No. 1 contender to the NXT Women’s Championship: A nice opening three-way match. The wait for Parker’s big push continues. It’s not necessarily a negative for Parker if the plan is for match winner Vice to come up short in her NXT Championship match. Parker’s big push feels inevitable, so hopefully it’s just a case of the creative team waiting for the right time.

NXT Heatwave Misses

Chelsea Green and Ethan Page vs. Tyra Mae Steele and Tavion Heights in a mixed tag match: Signing an Olympic gold medalist and changing her name is baffling. Worse yet, booking Steele in her first premium live event match and expecting her to get over as a babyface against popular heel Green was just plain foolish. It’s not something that did long-term damage to Steele, but it sure was a strange call in the moment.