WWE Raw preview: The card for today’s show, early start time

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for today’s WWE Raw television show.

-Roman Reigns opens the show

-Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez

-Penta vs. Kofi Kingston

-Nikki Bella calls out WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch

Powell's POV: Raw will be live from Birmingham, England, at bp pulse LIVE. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams this afternoon on Netflix at the early start time of 2CT/3ET.