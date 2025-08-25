WWE press release on No Mercy and Halloween Havoc

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Monday.

August 25, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that No Mercy will take place on Saturday, September 27, at the FTL War Memorial in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Halloween Havoc will take place on Saturday, October 25, at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Tickets for No Mercy and Halloween Havoc will go on sale starting Wednesday, August 27 at 10am local via Seatgeek.com and Ticketmaster.com , respectively. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale by visiting Seatgeek.com and Ticketmaster.com and using the code WWETIX starting Tuesday, August 26 at 10am local until 11:59pm local.

Additionally, a special edition of NXT, Homecoming, will take place Tuesday, September 16, at Full Sail Live at Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida. WWE and Full Sail University announced a collaborative partnership in May 2012 that brought episodes of NXT to the university’s state-of-the-art performance venue until 2020.

The episode will air live on The CW starting at 8pm ET. Tickets will go on sale starting Wednesday, August 27 at 10am ET/7am PT via www.etix.com . Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale by visiting www.etix.com and using the code WWETIX starting Tuesday, August 26 at 10am ET/7am PT until 11:59pm ET/8:59pm PT.

No Mercy and Halloween Havoc will feature the biggest Superstars from NXT in action, including NXT Champion Oba Femi, NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, NXT North American Champion Ethan Page, NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca, TNA Champion Trick Williams, Kelani Jordan and more.