NXT TV rating for the Vengeance Day fallout edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 689,000 viewers for The CW network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 801,000 viewership average.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demo, down compared to last week’s 0.18 rating. It will be interesting to see what type of effect the appearance of Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy have on the numbers next week. The ratings have been delayed this week due to Monday’s President’s Day holiday. Things typically get back to normal after a Monday holiday with the release of the Wednesday numbers, including AEW Dynamite, on Thursday afternoon. One year earlier, the February 20, 2024 edition of NXT delivered 616,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating on USA Network.