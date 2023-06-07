NXT TV rating for the show headlined by a women’s battle royal

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 615,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 607,000 viewership count.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished fifth in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to last week’s 0.17 rating. The June 7, 2022 edition of NXT 2.0 delivered 657,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating for the In Your House go-home show.