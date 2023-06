CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s edition of the Dark Side of the Ring documentary series delivered 155,000 viewers for Vice TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The show finished 104th in the 18-49 demographic in Tuesday’s cable ratings with a 0.04 rating.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s season premiere produced 147,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Next week’s episode focuses on the Graham family.