Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in a a Martin Scorsese crime drama with a loaded cast

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dwayne Johnson is listed among the cast for a pitched Martin Scorsese directed crime drama. Deadline.com reports that Johnson’s proposed cast mates would include Leonardo DiCaprio and Emily Blunt. The film would written by Nick Bilton and would be based on a real-life figure who fought for control of organized crime in Hawaii. Read more on the potential film at Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: Use a restroom rather than a water bottle for this one, Dwayne. The story notes that Johnson and his Smashing Machine co-star Blunt brought the idea to Scorsese and DiCaprio. Johnson and his business partner Dany Garcia are listed among the producers. I was sold by the name Scorsese combined with the words crime drama. Anyone want to go in on buying the movie rights with me? You provide the millions and I’ll bring the popcorn.