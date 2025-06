CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The season two premiere of WWE LFG airs tonight on A&E at 9CT/10ET. Undertaker, Booker T, Bubba Ray Dudley, and Michelle McCool are coaching teams of developmental wrestlers.

Powell’s POV: “Draft Drama” is the name of tonight’s episode. In addition to starting two hours later than season one, the season two episodes are roughly 60 minutes long, whereas the season one episodes were 90 minutes long.