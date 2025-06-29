West Coast Pro “For the Love of the Game” results (6/27): Vetter’s review of Starboy vs. Adam Priest, Brett the Threat vs. Timothy Thatcher for the Golden Gate Title

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

West Coast Pro “For the Love of the Game”

Streamed on YouTube.com

June 27, 2025, in Pacifica, California

This show aired on Highspots, but WCPW also posted matches as individual video files on YouTube. Of the eight matches, six have been posted. This event was at a small gym/training center; you can see workout equipment has been shoved up against a wall, and there is only room for seating on two sides of the ring. This facility has a particularly low ceiling, so don’t expect much high-flying. The lights are on, so no issues with seeing the show. Commentator James Kincaid said this is a “surprise, secret show,” and matches were not announced in advance. This room is so small, this might technically be a sellout. (Later in the show, the commentator said this was an invite-only crowd.) It was listed online as 30 fans being invited as part of the “Proud to Pay program, where, after the show, they’ll pay what they feel the show is worth.”

1. Alpha Zo vs. Thomas Shire. A feeling-out process and a standoff at 1:00; Shire has a clear height and overall size advantage. They got up and traded forearm strikes, and Zo flipped him, then hit a stiff kick to the spine. Shire hit a backbreaker over his knee at 3:30, and he stomped on Zo. They got up and traded European Uppercuts. Shire hit a big Atomic Drop at 6:00, and they were both down. Zo fired up and hit a series of running kicks in the corner, then a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 8:00. Shire did an airplane spin, then a standing powerbomb for a nearfall. Zo hit a clothesline and a “Welcome to the Bay” (pump-handle powerbomb) for the pin. A really good opener.

Alpha Zo defeated Thomas Shire at 9:25.

2. Aaron Solo and JT Thorne defeated Levi Shapiro and Tails Kendo. I don’t know Kendo. Shapiro and Thorne are adequate but admittedly don’t do much for me. This match was not posted on YouTube; I guess I don’t mind missing this one.

3. Brett the Threat vs. Timothy Thatcher for the Golden Gate Title. Brett has grown his beard out, and he’s looking A LOT like a brownish-haired version of Mance Warner; same piercing eyes. He has a title belt; I haven’t heard of this belt before. Again, because no matches or participants were announced in advance, the crowd popped for Thatcher, and they chanted “Thatcher’s gonna kill you!” Timothy immediately tied up Brett on the mat and twisted his ankle. Brett really is a younger version of Thatcher so this match makes total sense.

They traded reversals on the mat and Brett applied a hammerlock. This looked pretty authentic. Thatcher hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 3:00. He kept Brett tied up on the mat; this looked like a Bloodsport match! Brett tied his legs around the waist. (They aren’t letting go of each other, they aren’t going to the ropes, they aren’t playing to the crowd.) Thatcher tied up both arms and stomped Brett in his back at 6:30.

Brett got up and hit some stomps, and he kicked out the left elbow, and he reapplied a hammerlock, then he went to an Octopus Stretch. Thatcher escaped and went to an ankle lock, but Brett kicked free. They got to their feet and Thatcher dropped him with a European Uppercut. Brett got a backslide for a nearfall. He applied a Rings of Saturn, and the ref called for the bell! Definitely an upset win.

Brett the Threat defeated Timothy Thatcher to retain the Golden Gate Title at 11:13.

4. Maya World defeated Miko Alana. I’ve seen Miko once or twice and she’s okay. Texas-based Maya has become quite the nationwide traveler. This match also wasn’t posted on YouTube.

5. Mad Dog Connelly vs. Jiah Jewell. Jiah is the Lash LeRoux-meets-Skinner croc-loving, crazy cajun. Connelly carried his big dog collar chain. This should be a brawl! Connelly hit a headbutt and grounded him in a headlock. He hit a basement dropkick in the corner for a nearfall at 1:30. He hit a gut-wrench suplex and was fully in charge. He unloaded some overhand chops, then bit Jiah’s skull or ear. Jiah hit an enzuigiri at 4:00.

They got up, and Connelly hit a short-arm clothesline for a nearfall. Jewell hit a pump kick to the chest and got a nearfall, then a back suplex. He did a Gator Roll on the mat at 6:00. They rolled right out of the ring to the floor. As they got back into the ring, Connelly hit a diving headbutt and another suplex. Jiah tied up the head and cranked on it, but Connelly raked the eyes to escape. Connelly hung Jiah across his back — it’s a submission hold I’ve seen him use before — and Jiah wildly flung his arms and tapped out. Good brawl.

Mad Dog Connelly defeated Jiah Jewell at 7:50.

* Connelly wrapped a chain around Jiah’s neck and cranked on it! Kincaid shouted that this was unnecessary, as Connelly had already won. Vinnie Massaro ran in for the save.

6. Danny Orion vs. Andrew Cass. My first time seeing Cass, who does not have a bio yet on cagematch.net. He’s a young white kid of average size with short floppy hair. Orion is a top star from Texas, who undoubtedly traveled here with Maya World. Basic reversals early on. Orion knocked him down with a shoulder tackle, but Cass kipped up. Cass hit a huracanrana at 3:00, then a dropkick. Orion hit a handspring-back-elbow for a nearfall, then a suplex for a nearfall at 5:00. He unloaded some loud chops on the rookie.

Cass hit a German Suplex and a fisherman’s buster for a nearfall at 7:00. The kid is technically sound. They got up and traded chops, with Orion getting the better of the exchange. Cass hit a spin kick to the ear. Orion put Cass on his shoulders and slammed him to the mat. He hit a Lionsault for a nearfall at 8:30. Cass hit a Go To Sleep-style move with the knee hitting the gut, not the head. Orion hit a Crucifix Driver for the pin. A very good showing for Cass in what I presume has to be among his first matches.

Danny Orion defeated Andrew Cass at 9:12.

7. Lee Moriarty vs. Vinnie Massaro. Vinnie is the overly stereotypical Italian; I’ve always compared him to Hugh Morrus for the gut he hides under his singlet. Again, no matches were announced, so the crowd popped for Lee, who carried his ROH Pure Title belt. Lee targeted the left arm and dragged the bigger Vinnie to the mat. Vinnie snapped the arm over his shoulder, and he took control. Moriarty tied him in an Octopus Stretch, and Vinnie got to the ropes at 6:00.

Vinnie hit a running kick, and they were both down. Vinnie hit a European Uppercut in the corner and a loud chop. Lee hit a Flatliner that dropped Vinnie into the middle turnbuckle. He hit a flying doublestomp to the shoulders for a believable nearfall at 8:30. Vinnie hit an Exploder Suplex and a hard clothesline. Lee hooked an arm, got a forward roll, and the clean flash pin. Decent match.

Lee Moriarty defeated Vinnie Massaro at 9:48.

8. Starboy Charlie vs. Adam Priest. No Deadlock Pro Title belt for Priest, so that’s not on the line. Both men are about 5’8″, and this should be really good. A feeling-out process to open, and Priest trapped Charlie’s head between his legs. Priest raked his foot across the eyes at 3:30 and got booed. Charlie faked him out, then slapped him in the face, then hit a dropkick, sending Priest to the floor to regroup. Priest grabbed an ankle, dragged Charlie to the floor, and dropped him face-first on the apron.

They brawled into the crowd; Priest sat down on the lap of a fan, and Charlie chopped him. They brawled away from the ring, and they got into a second training ring. Charlie hit a back-body drop at 5:30; Kincaid indicated that the mat was much harder. They kept looping the floor and fought around the workout equipment. Charlie hit a huracanrana on the floor. Finally back in the original ring, Priest hit a snap suplex at 8:00. Charlie got a backslide for a nearfall. Priest applied a half-crab, but Charlie reached the ropes at 10:00.

Priest switched to a Camel Clutch. They got up, and Charlie hit some chops, then a spinning leg lariat, and they were both down. Charlie hit a bodyslam and a knee drop to the forehead, then his running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall at 11:30. They fought in the corner, and Priest dropped him back-first onto the top turnbuckle! Priest dragged him into the middle of the ring and again applied a half-crab.

Charlie hit a spin kick to the side of the head, then a uranage, and his Cosmic Swirl (standing twisting splash.) He peeled down the straps of his bib overalls, mounted Priest, and punched him. Charlie set up for a twisting moonsault, but Priest pulled the ref down on top of him, so Charlie hit the ref! Priest got a rollup with a handful of tights, AND he leaned back to grab the ropes for added leverage to get the tainted pin!

Adam Priest defeated Starboy Charlie at 15:09.

Final Thoughts: A really good main event. I didn’t like the brawl on the floor segment, as it got a bit cartoonish with the involvement of the workout equipment, but those are two top-notch indy workers and they had a really good second half of that match once they got back in. That Shire-Zo opener was really strong and takes second. I’ll go with Connelly-Jiah for third. If I were able to book this show to have the best possible matches, I would have paired Moriarty against Orion. An entertaining show overall, and I bet this was a lot of fun for the invite-only crowd who didn’t know what to expect. Again, six of these eight matches are on YouTube in individual video files.