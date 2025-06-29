Freelance Pro Wrestling “Freelance Vs. The World XI” results (6/27): Vetter’s review of Koda Hernandez vs. Mustafa Ali for the Freelance Legacy Title, Calvin Tankman vs. Darius Latrell

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Freelance Pro Wrestling “Freelance Vs. The World XI”

Streamed live on IndependentWrestling.TV

June 27, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois at Logan Square Auditorium

This really has become the best venue in Chicago for indy wrestling; it’s an attractive ballroom and a crowd of 400 always looks packed and sounds great here. Dave Prazak and K-Mel provided commentary, and DP said it’s a sellout. I’m familiar with everyone on the roster tonight; no new faces.

1. Davina Thorne vs. Blair Onyx vs. Kylie Rae vs. Shazza McKenzie vs. Nova Marz vs. Trevor Outlaw in a six-way scramble match. The women outnumber the men! I saw redhead Davina at a show in the Twin Cities in March and a few times since then; she’s clearly still new. Outlaw attacked Trent Wrigley on the entrance ramp and beat him up and hit a Stomp on the stage! Prazak said Outlaw was upset he wasn’t booked for this show, so he just replaced Wrigley in this match before it began. Kylie was a mystery competitor; the others were previously announced. She came out last and got a big pop.

Shazza and Kylie opened with the other four at each corner. Outlaw tagged himself in (loud boos!) and he fought Kylie. She hit a second-rope moonsault, and Trevor scrambled to the floor. Blair jumped in and attacked Kylie. Davina got in and hit running double knees to Kylie’s back. Nova (think Kofi!) hit a delayed vertical suplex on Davina for a nearfall at 2:30. Shazza hit a running boot on Blair. Outlaw and Davina shoved each other on the floor. Nova hit a dive to the floor on everyone. Blair hit a double Flatliner in the ring, then tied up the legs of both Shazza and Nova at 5:30. Trevor clotheslined Blair. Kylie superkicked Trevor!

Davina hit a DDT on Kylie for a nearfall. Blair slammed Shazza stomach-first for a nearfall. Nova hit a stunner. Outlaw hit a swinging neckbreaker on Nova. Outlaw set up for a Pedigree, but Kylie snuck up behind Trevor, rolled him up, and got the flash pin! Outlaw yelled at his manager, Frank the Clown, after the loss. Freelance always has good scrambles; they are well-planned out with plenty of action in a short match.

Kylie Rae defeated Nova Marz, Trevor Outlaw, Shazza McKenzie, Blair Onyx and Davina Thorne at 7:16 in a six-way scramble match.

2. Sabin Gauge vs. Chico Suave. They charged at each other, began brawling, and the ref called for the bell to officially begin! They fell off the apron and both hit the barricade (there is not a lot of room on the floor here tonight!) Sabin unloaded some chops on the floor. Suave hit a back-body drop on the floor at 2:00. They continued to brawl at ringside. Suave hit a rolling cannonball, pushing Sabin up against a guardrail. (I can really see how large this crowd is here!)

They got into the ring at 5:30, and Sabin set up for a Con-chair-to! Chico rolled away. Gauge hit him in the back with the chair. Suave got his own chair, and he struck Sabin with it. They traded hitting chairshots, and they both collapsed to the mat, and the crowd was HOT. The ref checked both men, determined they were both out, and called for the bell! The crowd didn’t like that outcome.

Sabin Gauge vs. Chico Suave was ruled a no contest at 7:18.

3. Darin Corbin and CJ Martin and Sean Galway vs. Robbie Reeves and Stone Ambrose and RJ Sowa. Sowa is part of Corbin’s heel faction, dubbed Conduits in Corbin’s Knowledge (COCK, because Corbin has juvenile humor.) Corbin got on the mic and swore at the crowd and was booed. Galway was revealed as a mystery partner for Corbin’s team, as the newest COCK, to replace Sowa in this match. Corbin ordered Sowa to go to the back, but Reeves and Ambrose invited him to team with them! Sowa took off his COCK shirt (he looks a LOT like Myles Borne) and he joined the babyfaces!

Galway opened against Ambrose. (Corbin is 40 or 41; everyone else here has to be between 18 and 23). Sowa chopped Galway. The heels began working over Ambrose in their corner. Reeves finally got a hot tag at 5:30 and he cleared the ring and hit a side slam on Martin for a nearfall. Corbin hit a Jarrett-style Stroke, allowing Martin to get a nearfall on Reeves. The heels now took turns working over the babyfaced kid Reeves. Sowa got the hot tag and hit some flying shoulder blocks on his former teammates!

The heels rolled to the floor and called for a timeout. Reeves and Ambrose hit stereo dives onto them. Sowa hit a flip dive onto them at 8:30. This crowd was HOT for this action. In the ring, Martin hit a spear on Sowa for a nearfall. The babyfaces gave Corbin a drop-toe-hold, so his head crashed into Galway’s groin at 10:00. Ambrose made a motion like he was peeing on his opponents; the crowd was more amused than me. Suddenly, Sowa had Corbin cornered, and Darin shouted, “I forgive you!” However, Galway snuck up behind Sowa, hit a side slam, and got the pin.

Darin Corbin, CJ Martin, and Sean Galway defeated Robbie Reeves, Stone Ambrose, and RJ Sowa at 11:38.

4. Isaiah Velazquez vs. Alfonso Gonzalez. Velazquez has indicated he is retiring from active wrestling. (He and Kylie Rae had a child two or three years ago.) Alfonso is a bit chubby, and he was recently champion here; I have repeatedly criticized the decision to give him the belt. A lockup to open and basic reversals. Gonzalez hit some deep armdrags at 3:00, then a Dragonscrew Legwhip out of the corner. They fought to the floor and traded chops. In the ring, Velazquez targeted the left arm and tied him up.

Gonzalez nailed a Crane Kick, and they were both down at 7:30. That kick looked really good, and it popped the crowd. Gonzalez hit some clotheslines and a Hardy-style Side Effect for a nearfall, then a backbreaker over his knee and a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall at 9:00. Velazquez hit a Pele Kick to the shoulder and a mid-ring Spanish Fly, then a top-rope doublestomp to the chest for a believable nearfall. This crowd was totally into this. They got up and traded punches and forearm strikes.

Velazquez nailed a Jay Driller for a believable nearfall at 11:30. “He kicked out!!!!” Prazak shouted like only he can. Gonzalez applied a Boston Crab, but Velazquez reached the ropes. Alfonso pulled Velazquez back to the center of the ring, and this time, Velazquez tapped out. Honestly, a pretty basic match, but everything looked good, and the crowd totally elevated this.

Alfonso Gonzalez defeated Isaiah Velazquez at 12:46.

* They stood up and bowed at each other, and we got another nice pop from the crowd. Kylie Rae (holding their child) and the entire locker room came to the ring. Their child got in the ring and crawled to Gonzalez. All the wrestlers pounded on the mat. Isaiah picked up his child and celebrated. What a NEAT, unexpected moment. This is how you do a farewell match, folks! We got a “thank you!” chant. He just waved at the fans… no long speech. This totally worked for me. He, Kylie, and their child left together. It felt very poignant.

* Intermission was edited out.

5. Calvin Tankman vs. Darius Latrell. Tankman, of course, is 350 or so pounds. Latrell is perhaps 6’8″ and played basketball; he’s an alright wrestler, but I definitely prefer Tankman. An intense lockup to open. Calvin tried a shoulder block, but it only staggered Darius. Same result for Darius’s attempt. After several attempts by each man, Darius finally dropped Tankman at 2:00. He hit a dropkick. Latrell hit a bodyslam, made a ‘basketball shot’ hand gesture, but missed an elbow drop. K-Mel noted that Tankman had to be surprised that someone could bodyslam him.

Tankman hit a brainbuster for a nearfall at 4:00. He hit some hard chops, then a running splash into the corner. Darius hit some punches to the jaw; Tankman raked the eyes. Latrell hit a second bodyslam, and this time he hit the elbow drop for a nearfall at 6:30. They fought in the corner; Darius dropped underneath and hit a powerbomb! Darius hit a running boot for a nearfall and they were both down. Tankman pushed Darius into the ref, and the ref collapsed. Calvin hit a spinning back fist, then a diving forearm strike at 9:00.

Calvin hit his Rikishi-driver piledriver for a visual pin, but we have no ref! The lights went out! Out of the back came a bull mascot. Maybe a local sports team? The mascot got in the ring, peeled off a shirt, and had a referee shirt on. “I guess that makes it official!” Prazak said. “At least we have a referee now.” Tankman shoved the mascot; the mascot shoved Tankman. Darius kicked Tankman. The mascot hit a top-rope crossbody block on Tankman. “What are we watching?” K-Mel asked. Darius hit a chokeslam, and the mascot made a fast count for the pin. The crowd loved this. “Anything can happen in professional wrestling,” Prazak said.

Darius Latrell defeated Calvin Tankman at 11:19.

6. Kody Lane and Dan the Dad vs. Davey Bang and August Matthews for the Freelance Tag Team Titles. Dan and Davey opened, and they wound up … dancing? The crowd liked it, anyway. They traded armdrags. Matthews entered and hit a Frankensteiner on Lane. Kody hit a senton on August for a nearfall at 4:00. Bang hit a Lionsault for a nearfall, and we got a “new champs!” chant. BandM began working over Dan in their corner. Dan fired up and hit some jab punches on each guy. Kody got a hot tag at 6:30 and he hit a Lionsault Press on a standing Bang, then he slammed August back-first on the apron. He hit a senton on Davey for a nearfall.

Dan hit a back suplex on Davey; Kody hit another senton, and Dan got the nearfall on Davey at 8:00, as the champs now kept Davey in their corner. Bang finally hit a double handspring-back-elbow. August got the hot tag and hit an enzuigiri on Dan, then one on Kody, then a half-nelson suplex and a rolling cannonball on Kody for a nearfall at 10:00. Bang hit a moonsault to the floor as August hit a dive through the ropes on the other side of the ring. (That’s one of their signature spots.) We got a “This is wrestling!” chant. BandM went for the Spears Tower, but Kody caught Bang and hit a Death Valley Driver.

Dan hit a DDT on August, and Kody hit his one-legged Lionsault on August for a nearfall, but Davey made the save. Bang hit a glancing enzuigiri on Kody. Bang hit a Poison Rana on Kody. Matthews hit a superplex on Dan. BandM missed stereo 450 Splashes. Kody hit a flying senton off the apron to the floor on Bang! Dan dropped August with a punch. A masked guy in a hoodie shoved Kody off the corner to the floor! Bang hit a clothesline on Dan. Davey nailed Spears Tower on Dan and both covered him for the pin! New champs! That was really good tag action; four top-notch guys who really work well together.

Davey Bang and August Matthews defeated Kody Lane and Dan the Dad to win the Freelance Tag Team Titles at 15:11.

* The hooded man revealed he was heel manager James Russo, and he headed to the back. Kody and Dan charged at BandM, seemingly thinking that they were working with Russo. Bang and Matthews pleaded innocent. (But are they?)

7. Devon Monroe vs. Regan Lydale for the Freelance Heavyweight Title. Lydale won a Royal Rumble match last month to earn this title shot. She’s tall (probably 5’10”). Monroe is similar to Sonny Kiss. I admittedly am not a big fan of either. They are both babyfaces so they had a clean lockup, and it appears she has both the height and weight advantage. The crowd chanted “sportsmanship!” so they shook hands. Regan hit a hip-toss. They fought to the floor, and she slammed Devon’s face on the apron.

In the ring, Regan hit a spinning leg lariat and a bulldog for a nearfall at 4:00. She hit a suplex for a nearfall. Devon’s fired up and hit some clotheslines. Regan hit a Pounce at 8:00, then a pump-handle side slam for a nearfall. Devon hit a Code Red for a nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Monroe hit “Taste the Rainbow” (a springboard X-Factor move) for the pin. Okay match; the crowd liked it a lot more than I did. They hugged afterwards.

Devon Monroe defeated Regan Lydale to retain the Freelance Heavyweight Title at 9:56.

8. Koda Hernandez vs. Mustafa Ali for the Freelance Legacy Title. Koda is among my favorites of the Chicago area, and this match was the reason I tuned in. He’s comparable to Mike Santana, whom he also recently fought. Ali hit a running kick at the bell, catching Koda off guard. He hit a hard chop that dropped Koda, and he was instantly in charge, and he jawed at the crowd. (Ali turned heel in seconds!) He hit his rolling neckbreaker, and he gave the middle finger to the crowd.

Koda hit a dropkick on the knee at 2:00, then a hard clothesline, and he was fired up. He hit a senton, and Ali rolled to the floor to regroup. (I will reiterate that fans are standing against the back wall; this is a true sell-out.) Ali hit a DDT on the floor! Koda dove through the ropes, over the guardrail, and crashed onto Ali at 4:30, with them landing in the rows of chairs. Koda hit some chops at ringside. Ali hit a powerbomb on the edge of the ring frame and he was in charge. He rolled Koda into the ring and made a cocky one-footed cover at 6:00, and he kept Hernandez grounded. Ali hit some rolling suplexes (Koda’s signature spot) and was loudly booed for it. Koda blocked the last one and hit his own suplex.

Ali hit a Russian Leg Sweep for a nearfall at 8:00. He planted his foot in Koda’s throat and was loudly booed. K-Mel said he never expected to hear Ali booed like this in Chicago. He hit a tilt-a-whirl slam for a nearfall. Koda got a backslide for a nearfall. Ali hit a basement dropkick to the face at 10:00. We got a “this is awesome!” chant. Koda hit a uranage, and they were both down. Koda hit an Exploder Suplex. He hit a DDT onto the apron, and they both fell to the floor. In the ring, Koda hit a frog splash for a nearfall at 12:30.

Ali went to the corner, but he fell and was crotched. They fought on the top rope, and Ali nailed the Spanish Fly. He nailed a 450 Splash and made a lazy cover; Koda hooked both arms, rolled him over, and got a believable nearfall. I thought that was it. They traded rollups. Ali hit a tornado DDT. Ali ran and hit face-first on the middle turnbuckle. Koda immediately hit the Razor’s Edge for a believable nearfall at 16:00, and we got a “Fight forever!” chant. Ali applied a Sharpshooter in the center of the ring! Koda powered up and got to the ropes. Ali refused to let go, so the ref pulled Ali off of him. Ali shoved the ref to the mat at 17:30. Ali kept kicking at Koda. Koda got a Magistral cradle, and the ref got up just in time to make the count on the flash pin!

Koda Hernandez defeated Mustafa Ali to retain the Freelance Legacy Title at 18:21.

* Ali got on the mic and said he was a complete asshole tonight for a reason. He put over Koda. Ali said he “used to be the prince of Chicago.” He ceded that role to Koda! “It is your time. Take the mother-f’n ball.” He added, “I now crown you as the prince of Chicago.” Goosebumps. Not kidding. (Does anyone on the indy scene cut better promos than Ali? No joke.)

Final Thoughts: A stellar main event. These two just absolutely clicked and had a great match. If you have IWTV, you must check out this match. Bang/Matthews tag takes second. While I’ve never been a big fan of Alfonso Gonzalez, that was probably the best match I’ve seen from him, and that takes third. Throw in the fact that we had what was clearly a post-match retirement ceremony for Isaiah Velazquez, and it elevated that match even more.

Lots of young guys here. They are all solid. No, none of them in the middle of the show really stand out yet, but this is a good core. Devon Monroe still hasn’t won me over, and I’d prefer not to have Calvin Tankman wind up in a comedy finish to his match, but the negatives here are much, much fewer than the positives. Again, this is available at IWTV.