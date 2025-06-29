WWE SummerSlam lineup: Two title matches set for the two-night stadium show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches for the SummerSlam event that will be held on August 2-3 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, at MetLife Stadium.

-John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship

Powell’s POV: Rhodes won the King of the Ring tournament, and Cargill won the Queen of the Ring tournament to earn their title shots. This will be the first two-night SummerSlam. The event will stream on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix internationally.