Limitless Wrestling “Beerly Legal” results (6/28): Vetter’s review of Channing Thomas vs. Gabby Forza for the Limitless Title, Scotty “2 Hotty” Garland, Keagan Garland, and Ace Romero vs. Swipe Right and Jose Zamora

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Limitless Wrestling “Beerly Legal”

Replay available via YouTube.com

June 28, 2025, in Portland, Maine, at Definitive Brewing Company

This show aired live and free on YouTube. This is their usual venue; it’s well lit, and they always draw a packed house of about 400. Troy Nelson provided solo commentary as we began. (Someone joined him but is COMPLETELY inaudible. Apparently, it was Seabass Finn, but I seriously could not hear him at all. ) Rich Palladino joined Nelson for the second match, and Troy informed him they needed to share the one working mic. Sidney Bakabella and Aaron Rourke also would later join commentary, so we had quite the rotation.

* We opened with Channing Thomas and Sidney Bakabella at ringside. Gabby Forza approached them, and Channing punched her in the jaw! She got in the ring, and she was bleeding from the mouth. She got up and she had lost a tooth! Her husband, Bear Bronson, came to the ring to check on her. They marched to the back, and she was livid!

* Ring announcer Rich Palladino came to the ring to get us officially underway!

1. Zak Patterson vs. Aaron Rourke in a Vacationland Cup tournament qualifying match. Canadian rising star Patterson is similar to a young Brian Cage; he’s muscular, but agile for his build. The crowd loves WWE ID prospect Rourke, chanting “Evil Gay!” at him. Zak nailed a brainbuster at the bell and got a nearfall 10 seconds in! Rourke tied him in an Octopus Stretch. Patterson got free and tossed Aaron head-first into the middle turnbuckle and he took control. He flipped Rourke upside down in the corner and stomped on him. (They were having all sorts of issues with the volume on commentary; it was suddenly really loud, then really quiet.)

Rourke hit a powerbomb out of the corner at 4:00. He hit some Helluva Kicks and a missile dropkick. Aaron hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Troy Nelson talked about Gabby losing her tooth. Rourke hit an enzuigiri, then a 619 at 6:30. Zak hit a running knee for a nearfall. Rourke hit a superkick, then a Canadian Destroyer, then a Poison Rana! He hit a split-legged moonsault for the pin. A highly entertaining opener.

Aaron Rourke defeated Zak Patterson at 8:44 to qualify for the Vacationland Cup tournament.

* Rourke got on the mic and put over Zak. This mic was really quiet too; I couldn’t make out most of what he said. He talked about being in the Vacationland Cup. Out of the back came Alec Price, carrying both the GCW Tag Title belt and a newly won Alpha-1 Zero Gravity Title belt. Price said he “used to have respect” for Rourke. Alec said he has been looking out for Rourke here. He tried to shake Aaron’s hand last month, but Aaron shoved him away.

2. Alec Price vs. Bear Bronson in a Vacationland Cup tournament qualifying match. I’m a huge fan of both of these guys. Alec is fairly tall, but Bear has the clear size/thickness, and strength advantage. Bronson easily shoved him to the floor. He knocked Price down with a shoulder block at 2:00. Price hit a huracanrana for a nearfall, then a corner dropkick. He dove over the top rope onto Bronson on the floor, then a second one. Bear did a Gorilla Press and threw him onto several security guards in the crowd, earning a “holy shit!” chant.

In the ring, Price hit his series of running kicks in the corner. He went for a sunset flip, but Bear blocked it and dropped his weight onto Alec’s chest for a nearfall at 7:30. Alec hit a pop-up dropkick, then a tornado DDT for a nearfall. Bronson dropped him with a hard clothesline, then a Samoan Drop at 10:30. (I think it was supposed to be a Crucifix Driver for Alec!)

Bronson hit a Black Hole Slam for a nearfall, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Bronson blocked a springboard tornado DDT, and he hit the Choke Bomb for a believable nearfall at 12:30. They fought on the ropes, and Price hit a Frankensteiner, then the Surprise Kick (step-up mule kick) for the pin. Good match; I think fans didn’t expect that to be the finish.

Alec Price defeated Bear Bronson at 14:10 to qualify for the Vacationland Cup tournament.

* Rich Palladino told the crowd that Tommy Dreamer and Tony Atlas will both be at the Vacationland Cup, along with the previously announced Hardy Boys. Sidney Bakabella came to the ring, and he berated the crowd. He looked into the camera and berated Tony Atlas! “You’ve squandered every opportunity you’ve ever been given!” he said. The crowd responded by chanting “asshole!” at Bakabella. He challenged Tony to a match!!!!!! Sidney then joined Nelson on commentary.

3. Aiden Aggro (w/J-Heru) vs. Milo Mirra in a Vacationland Cup tournament qualifying match. Milo has his stupid Pogo Stick with him, and I’m agreeing with Bakabella as he berated Milo as a sideshow gimmick. They agreed to a stipulation — Milo is putting up his title contract opportunity, but if Aiden loses, he won’t be able to attend the Vacationland Cup at all! Milo hit a clothesline and an elbow drop for a nearfall. Milo hit a flip dive to the floor on Aggro and J-Heru at 2:00. He hit a moonsault for a nearfall. Bakabella called Troy Nelson “Pettingill.”

Aiiden took off his shirt and choked Milo with it, and he stomped on the kid. He hit a shotgun dropkick that sent Mirra to the floor at 4:30, and J-Heru stomped on Milo. Aiden hit a running Pump Kick in the ring for a nearfall. Milo hit a snap suplex, then a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 7:30. Mira went to the floor, bounced on his stupid Pogo Stick, launched himself into the ring to hit a crossbody block, and got a nearfall. J-Heru picked up the Pogo Stick. Bakabella turned babyface (I kid!) by urging J-Heru to break it. The distraction allowed Aiden to hit a neckbreaker and a Shining Wizard for the tainted pin.

Aiden Aggro defeated Milo Mirra at 9:25 to qualify for the Vacationland Cup tournament.

* Rourke replaced Bakabella on commentary, so Troy has had four partners in four matches. Aaron talked about how Anthony Greene has turned his back on the Limitless fans.

4. Anthony Greene vs. Dezmond Cole. This is NOT a qualifying match. Dezmond just returned from several months off with a leg injury; again, he’s most comparable to Ricochet, and he’s a massive babyface here. Greene attacked from behind during the introductions and was booed, and we got the bell. He took off his jacket and choked Greene with it. They brawled at ringside. They got back into the ring, where Greene hit some chops and an Irish Whip for a nearfall at 2:00. He hit a swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall. Cole hit a stunner and a suplex, and he was fired up. Cole hit a Helluva Kick. Greene hit a release suplex and a clothesline for a nearfall at 5:00. He hit some chops and grounded Cole in a chinlock.

Cole hit an enzuigiri, and they were both down at 7:00, and we got a “this is awesome!” chant. Cole hit a Lionsault Press and a rolling guillotine leg drop. He trapped Greene’s head in the corner and hit a superkick, then a uranage for a nearfall at 9:00. Greene hit a superkick that sent Dezmond to the floor. Dezmond got back in and hit a flip dive to the floor and crashed onto Greene at 10:30. In the ring, Dez missed a Swanton Bomb. Greene flipped Dezmond and got a nearfall. Greene nailed a top-rope moonsault for a nearfall. Cole did a unique snake-eyes in the corner, then he hit a Swanton Bomb for the pin! A really good match.

Dezmond Cole defeated Anthony Greene at 12:25.

* Intermission. They have a blank screen with the clock counting down from 20 minutes, and they actually returned right as the clock reached zero. Hey, I can applaud that. (I wasn’t watching live, so I was able to zip over it.) Much better than PWF on Friday, who promised a 10-minute intermission, and it went 28 minutes.

5. Jose Zamora and “Swipe Right” Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes (w/Suzanna) vs. Ace Romero, Scotty “2 Hotty” Garland, and Keagan Garland. Troy Nelson gushed about the valet’s looks. I’ll reiterate that Ace has lost more than 100 pounds (he’s still in the 300-range but looks so much healthier!) Again, Keagan is just 18 or 19 and is really slender. This is the third time I’ve seen him wrestle (once in Limitless and once at a Wisconsin indy.) Needless to say, this is one of those seemingly never-ending intros, as S2H went through the crowd to high-five the fans.

Baylor and Keegan locked up to open and traded chops. Keegan hit some armdrags and a dropkick. He’s so thin! Scotty entered at 2:00 to square off with Smokes. Of course, he milked the crowd by slowly removing his shirt before locking up, which got a ridiculous “holy shit!’ chant once it was finally off. They finally locked up, and Scotty hit some armdrags. Keagan tagged back, so Zamora (the kid with the body camera around his neck so he can record his life 24/7) also got in. Zamora stomped on Keagan, and the heels worked the teenager over. Scotty got in and cleared the ring. He set up for the Worm, but Ricky pulled him to the floor! The heels now took turns stomping Scotty. Suzanna choked him in the ropes, too.

Smokes hit an Irish Whip at 10:30 on Scotty. Ace finally got the hot tag to enter for the first time at 13:00. He hit a massive senton on Baylor, then a massive pounce on Ricky that sent him flying. Ace gave Zamora a Rikishi-style Stinkface! The Garlands hit punches in the corners on Swipe Right. Romero hit a running splash on Smokes. The Garlands did stereo Worms and falling chops to the collarbone on Swipe Right. Ace grabbed Zamora, hit a package piledriver, and pinned Jose. A very WWE house show-style match. Fine for what it was, and the crowd loved every second of it.

Ace Romero, Scotty Garland, and Keagan Garland defeated Jose Zamora, Brad Baylor, and Ricky Smokes at 16:12.

* Scotty got on the mic and talked about getting his start in pro wrestling.

6. Seabass Finn vs. Hazard. Again, Finn is a really good mat-based wrestler with an amateur background, and I hate the fisherman gimmick for him. I’ve noted this before, but brash kid Hazard looks like a young Nick Gage, but also a bit like a young Shane Helms, so square that circle. I’m admittedly not a fan, but he’s a heat magnet. Hazard jawed in Finn’s face at the bell, so Finn slapped him in the face. He hit a slingshot lariat that dropped Hazard. I think it would be great if this were suddenly over. Finn ‘rowed’ Hazard’s arms, then he dove through the ropes onto Hazard at 2:00, and they looped ringside and traded blows.

In the ring, Hazard choked Finn in the ropes. He draped Finn’s feet on the top rope, and he hit a twisting slam at 4:30. That was unique. Hazard hit a superkick, and he jawed at the crowd. Finn hit a reverse suplex, dropping Hazard stomach-first to the mat at 6:00. Finn hit a German Suplex with a high bridge for a nearfall. He hit a discus kick, then a pumphandle powerbomb for a nearfall. They traded rollups, and Hazard hooked the trunks and got the tainted flash pin!

Hazard defeated Seabass Finn at 8:00 even.

7. Channing Thomas (w/Sidney Bakabella) vs. Gabby Forza for the Limitless Title. Sidney made a ‘gummy motion’ with his mouth, mocking Gabby for not having that tooth. Gabby hit a spear at the bell, then a second one! She set up for a delayed vertical suplex, but Sidney reached in and grabbed Channing’s leg to pull him to safety. Sidney then grabbed Gabby’s ankle. She hit a clothesline on Channing, then a handspring-back-strike in the corner, and she hip-tossed Channing across the ring. She did an airplane spin into a Samoan Drop for a nearfall at 2:00.

Gabby charged into her corner but struck her shoulder against the post, and it allowed Channing to seize control. He hit some knee drops to her back at 5:00 and got a nearfall. He held something and choked her in the ropes with it, then hit a delayed vertical suplex, kipped up, and celebrated before making a pin attempt at 6:30. He stood on her hair and pulled on her wrists and was booed some more. She fired up and hit some clotheslines and a powerslam, then an Exploder Suplex and a Vader Bomb for a nearfall at 10:00.

Gabby hit a standing powerbomb for a nearfall. Sidney hopped on the apron; she swung wildly and missed, but it allowed Channing to get a rollup, then a dropkick and a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall. Gabby charged for a spear, but Channing moved, and she leveled the ref at 12:30! Channing hit a piledriver, but she got to her feet and was fired up! She hit her own piledriver! J-Heru, Aiden Aggro and Anthony Greene all ran to the ring and attacked her, and they were loudly booed. Aggro accidentally superkicked Greene! Aaron Rourke and Bear Bronson ran into the ring and cleared out the heels.

Meanwhile, Sidney got in the ring and tried a low blow on Gabby, who, of course, no-sold it, and the crowd chanted “You f—ed up!” at him. She bodyslammed Sidney. Gabby hit her Jackhammer for a nearfall, but Channing got a foot on the ropes at 15:30. Channing put on brass knuckles, punched her in the mouth (where she already lost a tooth!) and got the (very!) tainted pin. He continued to stomp on her after the bell. Dezmond Cole ran to the ring and chased off Channing. Dezmond got on the mic and challenged Channing to a match at the next show.

Channing Thomas defeated Gabby Forza to retain the Limitless Title at 16:26.

Final Thoughts: A highly entertaining show, and I’ll reiterate this is free on YouTube, so it’s well worth checking out. Cole-Greene was easily the best here, with Price-Bronson second. I’ll narrowly go with the main event for third. Gabby is such a powerhouse, it’s not hard to imagine she can legit go toe-to-toe with men. No new faces; everyone here is a regular. Milo is over, but I do think that stupid Pogo Stick is such a crutch. Hazard doesn’t click for me but he sure knows how to work a crowd. The Scotty 2 Hotty stuff was fine, and again, you had a crowd that ate it all up.