WWE Raw and Smackdown taping in Pittsburgh (reports needed), Pro Wrestling Boom, Cody Rhodes, Dax Harwood, Alicia Fox, Su Yung, Will Ferrara, Heidi Lee Morgan, Serena Deeb, Jon Heidenreich, Terry Funk, Strangler Lewis, Boris Malenko

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw will be live tonight from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena. WWE will also tape Friday’s Smackdown tonight. Raw features the fallout from the Night of Champions event. Join me for my live review as the show streams live on Netflix at the early start time of 5CT/6ET. My weekly same-night Raw audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The new Pro Wrestling Boom podcast will be available today with “Survivor” Hall of Famer Jonny Fairplay and me discussing Saturday’s WWE Night of Champions event. We are not taking calls, but we will take your email questions if they arrive before 1CT/2ET via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s live Raw and Smackdown taping in Pittsburgh, Tuesday’s NXT in Orlando, and Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite and Collision taping in Ontario. If you are going to an upcoming show or taping and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Dax Harwood (David Harwood) of FTR is 41 today.

-Cody Rhodes (Cody Runnels) is 40 today.

-Victoria Crawford is 39 today. She worked as Alicia Fox in WWE.

-Su Yung (Vannarah Riggs) is 36 today.

-Will Ferrara is 34 today.

-The late Ed “Strangler” Lewis (Robert Friedrich) was born on June 30, 1891. He died at age 75 on August 8, 1966.

-The late Terry Funk was born on June 30, 1944. He died at age 79 on August 23, 2023.

-Heidi Lee Morgan turned 58 on Sunday.

-Serena Deeb turned 39 on Sunday.

-Jon Heidenreich turned 53 on Saturday.

-The late Boris Malenko (Lawrence Simon) was born on June 28, 1933. He died of Leukemia at age 61 on September 1, 1994. He is the father of Joe Malenko and Dean Malenko.