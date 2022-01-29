WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff Show report: Powell’s review of the Rumble pre-show

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff Show

Aired live January 29, 2022 on Peacock, WWE Network, and WWE’s social media pages

St. Louis, Missouri at The Dome at America’s Center



-Kayla Braxton hosted the show from the usual desk on the main floor. She was joined by the panel of Jerry Lawler, Booker T, Kevin Patrick, and Peter Rosenberg.

-Booker T said he’s most looking forward to the men’s Royal Rumble match. Lawler countered that by picking the women’s Rumble match. Patrick picked the WWE Championship match. Rosenberg also went with the WWE Championship match.

-A Rumble numbers video aired.

-Sonya Deville joined the panel. Rosenberg said it didn’t seem fair that she lost a match and then used her power to put herself in the Rumble match. Deville blamed referee Dan Engler for siding with Naomi during their match. She said the reason she’s in the Rumble match to make sure things go according to plan.

-A video package spotlighted the Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse match.

-A brief AJ styles promo aired. He said he’s done a lot in his WWE career, but he’s never won the Rumble. Styles said that changes tonight.

-Bobby Lashley and MVP were shown walking backstage. A video package aired with Lashley speaking at a gym about his desire to face Lesnar.

-A video package spotlighted the Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins match for the WWE Championship.

-The Bad Bunny and Miz feud was recapped in a video package.

-Rosenberg played up the possibility of Austin Theory winning the Rumble. Patrick brought up Randy Orton being in his hometown. Lawler set up the transition to footage of Johnny Knoxville’s appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and plugging his appearance in the Rumble match.

-A video package spotlighted Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley.

-The hosts closed the show by discussing the Lesnar vs. Lashley match for the WWE Championship. Booker spoke about his experience of being in the ring with both men.

