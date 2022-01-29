WWE Royal Rumble results: Powell’s live review of the Royal Rumble matches, Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship, Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship, Becky Lynch vs Doudrop for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS WWE PPV Reports

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Royal Rumble

Aired January 29, 2022 live on WWE Network and pay-per-view

St. Louis, Missouri at The Dome at America’s Center



There was not a Kickoff Show match for this event… A video package opened the show… Michael Cole and Pat McAfee checked in on commentary. Cole claimed there were 44,390 fans were in attendance. Cole also noted that it was McAfee’s first Rumble…

Powell’s POV: WrestleTix reported earlier today that the building was set up for 39,316 and was within 622 tickets of selling out.

Entrances for the WWE Universal Championship match took place. Reigns came out alone to his usual theme and wore a red lei around his neck. Seth Rollins came out to The Shield entrance theme. Rollins was dressed in his Shield attire and entered through the crowd (awesome)…

1. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso were barred from ringside. Samantha Irvin delivered in-ring introductions for the title match. Charles Robinson was the referee. Rollins taunted Reigns by pointing to his attire. Rollins, who had the crowd behind him, sent Reigns to ringside and hit him with a pair of suicide dives.

With Reigns back in the ring, Rollins went for a springboard move, only to have Reigns catch him with an uppercut. Reigns followed up with a Drive By kick. Both men ended up at ringside. Reigns went for a move up the steps, but Rollins caught him with a kick and then powerbombed him through the broadcast table. Cole referred to the powerbomb as a Shield Bomb.

Rollins sent Reigns back inside the ring and then splashed him from the top rope for a near fall. Rollins followed up with a Buckle Bomb and a Stomp and went for the cover, but Reigns kicked out at the last moment in a really good near fall.

Rollins set up for another Stomp, but Reigns turned him inside out with a clothesline. Reigns put Rollins down with a powerbomb and covered him for a near fall of his own. Reigns started jawing at Rollins about the way he ended The Shield and how he was laughing at him. Reigns through punches at Rollins, who caught him in a submission hold, which Reigns broke with a powerbomb.

Reigns went to the corner. “He’s in a God Mode now,” McAfee said. Reigns grabbed Rollins and ran him through the ropes and into the ring post. Both men went to the floor where Reigns tossed Reigns over the barricade and into the timekeepers area. Reigns pulled him back out and then ran Rollins into the ring steps.

Reigns, who had some swelling near his left eye, brought Rollins back inside the ring. Reigns dropped Rollins with a Superman Punch and covered him for a near fall. Both men went back to ringside where Reigns speared Rollins. Reigns tossed Rollins back inside the ring and followed.

Reigns let out a war cry and went for a spear, but Rollins gave him a Pedigree instead. Rollins covered Reigns for another last possible moment near fall. The broadcast team noted that the Pedigree is Triple H’s move, and Cole said he was the man who manipulated Rollins into turning on his Shield brothers.

Rollins set up for a Stomp, but Reigns sidestepped it. Reigns set up for a uranage. Rollins blasted Reigns with elbows and kicks, but then Reigns caught him with an upper cut. Reigns ran the ropes and speared Rollins, who laid on his back and held out his first. “I’ll always love you,” Rollins said while laughing.

Rollins got to his knees and continued to hope for a fist bump. An agitated Reigns put him in a guillotine lock. Rollins pushed toward the ropes and faded before he got there. The referee checked on the arm of Rollins by picking it up and dropping it, but Rollins grabbed the bottom rope on the way down. Reigns refused to break the hold and was disqualified.

Seth Rollins defeated Roman Reigns by DQ in 14:25 to retain the WWE Universal Championship.

After the match, Reigns told the referee that Rollins deserved it and claimed that Rollins wouldn’t allow him to let go. Reigns eventually released the hold and told booing fans that it was Seth’s fault. A “Roman sucks” chant broke out, which Reigns sold with a look of bewilderment.

Reigns went to ringside and grabbed a chair. Reigns brought the chair inside the ring and beat Rollins with it repeatedly. Reigns smirked as he stood over Rollins and then left the ring. Reigns opted to return and jawed at Rollins before hitting him over the back with more chair shots. Once the production team was done with their seizure inducing camera cuts, they showed the mangled chair. Reigns left the ring and headed to the back while Rollins was still down…

Powell’s POV: A hell of a match with a bad finish that they’ve been using on television lately. I don’t know if they were setting up this finish with the DQ’s on television or if they’re just overusing the finish at this point. I assume we’ll get a rematch at WWE Elimination Chamber. They clearly defined Rollins as the babyface in this match so it will be interesting to see if he makes any tweaks to his character.

A WrestleMania video aired. We are 63 days away… St. Louis imagery was shown while Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton checked in while standing behind a broken table…

2. The 30-Woman Royal Rumble match. The No. 1 entrant was Sasha Banks, who wore Sailor Moon gear. The No. 2 entrant was Melina, who got the red carpet treatment as part of her entrance. Melina performed the splits on the apron for a pop. Banks eliminated Melina roughly one minute into the match and then taunted her with her own version of the splits.

The No. 3 entrant was Tamina.