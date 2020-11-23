11/23 WWE Raw Results: Powell’s live review of Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross, fallout from Survivor Series

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,435)

Live from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center

Aired November 23, 2020 on USA Network

[Hour One] Raw opened with a recap of Drew McIntyre beating Randy Orton to win the WWE Championship on last week’s Raw… The Raw opening aired… The broadcast team was Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, and Samoa Joe…

“Team Raw” AJ Styles, Sheamus, Keith Lee, Riddle, and Braun Strowman stood in the ring with WWE official Adam Pearce and Omos. Pearce said one of the men in the ring would get a WWE Championship match. He said he wanted to give them all a chance to state their case. Pearce was going to let Styles speak first, but Sheamus cut him off and said Styles wasn’t his captain.

Sheamus congratulated Drew McIntyre for winning the WWE Championship and then labeled himself the MVP of the team, which Styles took exception with. Keith Lee pointed out that he pinned the other team’s captain. Riddle said he beat King Corbin and then wondered if that makes him King Bro. Riddle said McIntyre’s “dope sword” would go well with his “dope crown.”

Pearce said Strowman was last but not least. Strowman asked what he meant by the world last. Pearce said it was a common expression that he didn’t mean anything by. Strowman grabbed Pearce by the collar and shook him, then headbutted him to the ground. [C]

Powell’s POV: I actually hope they put more time into establishing the McIntyre and Sheamus friendship and don’t just rush into the program now. Strowman’s actions felt heelish, so perhaps he’s next in line for WWE TLC.

The broadcast team discussed the previous angle. Saxton questioned what type of repercussions there would be for Strowman’s actions…

Footage aired from earlier in the day of The Hurt Business giving Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods a hard time about losing to The Street Profits at Survivor Series. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin asked for a title shot. Woods said they just did that last week. Alexander said they weren’t asking, they were telling that they want a tag title shot on Raw. Woods got upset and granted the tag title match…

1. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin (w/MVP) for the Raw Tag Titles. The entrances of both teams were televised. Mike Rome delivered in-ring introductions for the title match. Benjamin caught Woods with a big boot to the head, then threw a running knee at Kingston to knock him off the apron a couple minutes into the match. [C]

Kingston knocked Benjamin down and was setting up on the ropes, but Alexander pulled him down to ringside. Benjamin went to ringside and both men ended up being counted out at 7:55. MVP took the mic and called for the match to be restarted, then asked New Day if they were scared. New Day returned to the ring and it was announced that the match would be restarted. [C]