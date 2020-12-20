WWE TLC lineup (live coverage tonight): Kickoff Show match set, the card for the final WWE pay-per-view of 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the WWE TLC pay-per-view that will be held tonight in Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field.
-Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens in a TLC match for the WWE Universal Championship.
-Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles in a TLC match for the WWE Championship.
-Sasha Banks vs. Carmella for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.
-Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. Asuka and a mystery partner for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.
-Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander for the Raw Tag Titles.
-“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton in a Firefly Inferno Match.
-(Kickoff Show) Big E, Daniel Bryan, Otis, and Chad Gable vs. Sami Zayn, King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro in an eight-man tag match.
Powell's POV: Join me for live coverage of WWE TLC beginning with the one-hour Kickoff Show at 5CT/6ET, and the main card at 6CT/7ET.
