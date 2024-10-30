AEW “Fright Night Dynamite” in Cleveland (reports needed), last week’s Dynamite and Collision poll results and grade, Adam Copeland, George Wells, Bob Geigel, Ron Slinker

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite is live tonight from Cleveland, Ohio at Wolstein Center. The show carries the “Fright Night Dynamite” slogan and includes Swerve Strickland vs. Shelton Benjamin. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a F grade in our post show poll from 61 percent of the voters. B finished second with 17 percent of the vote. I gave Dynamite a B- grade.

-I gave Saturday’s AEW Collision received a C+ grade. We did not have a live review and therefore we did not run a post show poll.

Birthdays and Notables

-Adam Copeland is 51.

-George Wells turned 77.

-The late Bob Geigel died on October 30, 2014 at age 90.

-The late Ron Slinker was born on October 30, 1945. He died of a liver disorder at age 62 on March 28, 2008.