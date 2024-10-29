WWE Raw rating: Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.401 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 1.576 million average. Raw delivered a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.51 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 1.42 million viewers, and the second hour averaged 1.382 million viewers. Raw ran against the third game of the World Series. One year earlier, the October 30, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 1.391 million viewers and a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Crown Jewel go-home show.