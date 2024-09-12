What's happening...

AEW Dynamite rating: All Out fallout show

September 12, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 716,000 viewers for TBS, according to ProgramingInsider.com. The viewership count was up from the 660,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.21 rating in 18-49 demo, up from last week’s 0.19 rating in the same demo. Solid increases for AEW coming out of All Out. Tuesday’s NXT finished with 628,000 viewers and a 0.19 rating on USA Network despite running opposite the U.S. Presidential debate. One year ago, the September 13, 2023 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 888,000 viewers and a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Grand Slam tournament final.

