WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision coverage, Baron Corbin, Angelina Love, Masato Shibata

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Seattle, Washington at Climate Pledge Arena. The show features Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa in a steel cage match for the WWE Championship. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. Smackdown’s run on Fox concluded last week. Jake’s Smackdown audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Rampage airs tonight on TNT at 9CT/10ET. The show was taped on Wednesday in Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s reviews are available on Saturday mornings.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision was taped Thursday in Dayton, Ohio at Nutter Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Sundays.

Birthdays and Notables

-Masato Shibata is 46.

-Angelina Love (Lauren Williams) is 43.

-Baron Corbin (Thomas Pestock) is 40.