What's happening...

WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision coverage, Baron Corbin, Angelina Love, Masato Shibata

September 13, 2024

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Seattle, Washington at Climate Pledge Arena. The show features Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa in a steel cage match for the WWE Championship. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. Smackdown’s run on Fox concluded last week. Jake’s Smackdown audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Rampage airs tonight on TNT at 9CT/10ET. The show was taped on Wednesday in Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s reviews are available on Saturday mornings.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision was taped Thursday in Dayton, Ohio at Nutter Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Sundays.

Birthdays and Notables

-Masato Shibata is 46.

-Angelina Love (Lauren Williams) is 43.

-Baron Corbin (Thomas Pestock) is 40.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.