“Credible death threat” made against WWE celebrity wrestler Bad Bunny

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Bad Bunny was subjected to an online death threat. TMZ cites Telemundo reporter Jay Fonseca as reporting that the person who made the threat was identified, and he was armed. He also reported that the FBI and other federal officials were at Bad Bunny’s 31-show residency in Puerto Rico that ended Saturday, but it’s unclear whether the person who made the threat was arrested. Read more at TMZ.com.

Powell’s POV: Bad Bunny teamed with Damian Priest for a WrestleMania 37 tag team win over The Miz and John Morrison. Although it’s unclear whether it has anything to do with the death threat, Bad Bunny recently announced that he would not perform in the United States due to concerns that ICE would target fans attending his shows.

