What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Edge’s 25-year celebration

August 14, 2023

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Edge celebrates 25-year celebration

-Edge vs. Sheamus

-The Grayson Waller Effect with guest Rey Mysterio

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown will be live from Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.