Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show, Impact in 60

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

Rich Swann and Sami Callihan for a shot at the Impact Tag Team Titles

-Eric Young vs. Kon

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. KiLynn King

Powell's POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET. The Impact In 60 show airs Friday morning at 1CT/2ET and features Shark Boy.