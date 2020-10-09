10/09 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: WWE Draft night one, The Fiend vs. Kevin Owens, Big E vs. Sheamus in a Falls Count Anywhere match, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro vs. New Day for the Smackdown Tag Titles

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: WWE Draft night one, The Fiend vs. Kevin Owens, Big E vs. Sheamus in a Falls Count Anywhere match, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro vs. New Day for the Smackdown Tag Titles, and more (33:55)…

Click here for the October 9 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

