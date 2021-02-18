Powell’s AEW Dynamite Hit List: Jon Moxley, Lance Archer, and Rey Fenix vs. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher, and The Blade, The Young Bucks vs. Santana and Ortiz for the AEW Tag Titles, Serena Deeb vs. Riho in an Eliminator tournament match, FTR vs. Matt Sydal and Mike Sydal

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite Hits

Jon Moxley, Lance Archer, and Rey Fenix vs. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher, and The Blade: An action packed main event with Moxley getting another win over Kingston. Moxley’s promo about being the only person who cares about Kingston seems to support the idea that they could end up teaming together at some point. I don’t think anyone would have predicted that Kenny Omega would announce after the match that he will face Moxley in an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match for the pay-per-view. It’s not my style of match, but it’s not something that has been done on a big stage in the United States, and I have to imagine that it will sell a lot of pay-per-views if the company does a good job of building it up over the next two weeks.

The Young Bucks vs. Santana and Ortiz for the AEW Tag Titles: An entertaining match from two of the best teams in the game. There was a bit too much going on with the Inner Circle being ejected and returning afterward, the Bucks’ father shoving Chris Jericho, and the delayed save by Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson. But the actual match was fun and I am hopeful that the best is yet to come for Santana and Ortiz in AEW. The duo carried Impact Wrestling and are capable of a lot more than they’ve been asked to do in AEW thus far.

Serena Deeb vs. Riho in an Eliminator tournament match: Another good tournament match. Riho beating the NWA Women’s Champion in the tournament should lead to a title match at some point. The Thunder Rosa vs. Riho match in the next round looks terrific on paper.

Orange Cassidy vs. Luther: Short and sweet. A showcase win for Cassidy that didn’t overstay its welcome.

FTR vs. Matt Sydal and Mike Sydal: It wasn’t flawless, but FTR came out of the match looking strong.

AEW Dynamite Misses

Brian Cage powerbombs Sting: It was uncomfortable watching a 61 year-old man who was diagnosed with cervical spinal stenosis taking a nasty powerbomb. One can only hope that AEW put Sting through the proper medical evaluations before signing off on this.

Hangman Page and Matt Hardy: I still don’t understand how Hardy was unaware of the contract switch, yet somehow he or Isiah Kassidy knew that Page would have the Jaguars’ mascot deliver the contract to the ring. Putting that aside, I’m not a fan of the “Money Match” stipulation. Monetary stipulations don’t register with fans because it doesn’t affect them in any way. No matter who loses their earnings for the first quarter of the year, fans will still assume that both guys are thriving financially, so the stipulation just doesn’t pack a punch.