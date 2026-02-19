Wrestling Open “Episode 216 – Mean Streets” results (2/19): Vetter’s review of Pedro Dones vs. 23 Hazard in a Street Fight, Dustin Waller vs. Tyree Taylor in a No. 1 contender’s tournament semifinal match

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open “Episode 216 – Mean Streets”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

February 19, 2026, in Worcester, Massachusetts, at The White Eagle

The lighting is good, and it’s easy to see. The attendance was maybe 175; this seems to be up quite a bit this week. Paul Crockett, Brother Greatness, Dustin Waller, and Jake Gray provided commentary over the course of the show.

1. All Go Nelli vs. Richard Adonis in a spotlight match. Waller and Gray called this one. I believe Adonis has been here before; he has an impressive physique. Nelli is a local and he’s been here a few times. He hit some quick bodyslams. Adonis bit Nelli’s wrist and stomped on it. He hit a hard clothesline for a nearfall. Nelli hit some chops, then some dropkicks, and a chokeslam backbreaker over his knee. Adonis hit a back suplex for the pin. Good energy from both youngsters; this is what the spotlight match should be.

Richard Adonis defeated All Go Nelli at 4:07.

* Crockett and Brother Greatness took over on commentary as the main show began.

2. DJ Powers vs. Corey Duke. Duke is a young cowboy, and I think this is his third match here; he looks like he could be the son of “Outrunner” Turbo Floyd. Basic reversals early, and Corey hit a dropkick at 1:30. He missed a splash in the corner and hurt his shoulder. Powers saw it and hit some chops, but Duke blocked a fisherman’s suplex. Duke hit a basement dropkick at 3:30.

DJ hit a snap suplex, and he taunted the fans. Duke hit some jab punches and a springboard back elbow, then a Tiger Driver/butterfly powerbomb for a nearfall at 6:00. He missed a moonsault; Powers immediately hit a superkick and a jumping knee to the jaw. DJ hit the fisherman’s suplex for the pin. Good action, although the winner was never in doubt.

DJ Powers defeated Corey Duke at 6:53.

* Powers got on the mic, but the crowd chanted profanities at him. He is upset about a “blemish on my record,” and he wants another match against Eye Black Jack! He challenged Jack to a rematch next week! Jack came out of the back, but DJ rolled out of the ring and left without confronting him.

3. Shannon LeVangie vs. Harleen Lopez. I’ve really liked what I’ve seen from Harleen in recent months; she has the toughness and vibe of a female version of Mike Santana. Crockett said it’s been a few years since she’s been here (but she did appear recently at Wrestling Open: Rhode Island). They tied up and Shannon has maybe an inch or two in height advantage. (I see Harleen is listed at 5’2″, which seems right. Shannon backed her into a corner and hit some double chops. She hit a dropkick for a nearfall at 2:00.

Harleen shoved Shannon shoulder-first into the corner and targeted the arm. She choked LeVangie in the ropes, then hit a snap suplex at 4:00, then another, but she couldn’t complete the Three Amigos. Nope, seconds later, she suplexed Shannon into the corner for a nearfall. Shannon fired up and hit some clotheslines. Harleen hit a short-arm clothesline and locked in a crossface on the mat at 6:00. Shannon hit the Twist of Fate. She went to the top rope, but Harleen cut her off. They traded blows, and Harleen fell to the mat. Shannon hit the Twisted Bliss-style frog splash for the pin. Good action.

Shannon LeVangie defeated Harleen Lopez at 7:24.

4. “The Vibe” Mani Ariez and Sammy Diaz (w/Brother Greatness) vs. Rickey Shane Page and Erik Chacha (w/Jake Gray). Crockett said Gray suffered an injury on Monday and isn’t cleared to compete. Diaz and Chacha opened, and they traded armdrags. Sammy hit a dropkick and a standing moonsault. Ariez entered, backed Erik into a corner, and repeatedly chopped him. RSP entered, and he threw teammate Erik onto Mani in a corner, then he hit an elbow drop on Mani for a nearfall at 2:30.

RSP hit a backbody drop and hit a punt kick to Sammy’s back as he came down. The signal from the building was lost! Okay, it returned after 20 or so seconds. Sammy slammed Chacha to the mat at 4:30, and The Vibe worked Erik over in their corner. Sammy hit a moonsault for a nearfall, but Page made the save. The Vibe didn’t smoothly hit a move; Crockett blamed it on them being focused on Christian Darling and Tyler Jordan. Nice verbal recovery.

We lost the signal again! This time it was out a bit longer. Luckily, we returned, and the match was still going. Mani launched Sammy onto RSP, then Mani hit a dropkick on RSP. Mani hit a Claymore Kick on Chacha, and Sammy hit a frog splash for the pin. Well, at least we didn’t miss the finish. They all shook hands afterwards.

“The Vibe” Sammy Diaz and Mani Ariez defeated Rickey Shane Page and Erik Chacha at 9:02.

* Brother Greatness got on the mic; he’s confident and does a great job. He called out Christian Darling and Tyler Jordan. The crowd booed the mention of their names. Brother Greatness issued a challenge for a tag match in two weeks! Brother Greatness returned to commentary.

5. Joseph “A-Game” Alexander vs. Kylon King. A-Game has been out for several months with a shoulder injury, and he had a brace on it. Crockett wondered about his conditioning after the long layoff. A-Game tied up Kylon’s legs on the mat. They reset at 1:30, and King barked at the crowd. A-Game hit some punches to the ribs. They traded rollups, and A-Game went back to an ankle lock. Kyin rolled to the floor in frustration.

In the ring, A-Game peppered him with more punches. Kylon suplexed him into the corner at 3:30! Ouch! King hit a spinebuster and applied a half-crab. He hit a senton for a nearfall. They traded punches on the ring apron, and A-Game clotheslined him back into the ring at 6:00. Kylon hit a dropkick in the corner, then a top-rope superplex! They got up, and A-Game suplexed King into the corner!

This has been really good. The crowd chanted “Wrestling Open!” as both men were down. A-Game hit a jumping knee and a hip-toss, then a Rebound Lariat for a nearfall at 7:30. King hit a German Suplex, but he missed a moonsault. A-Game immediately got a rollup for the flash pin! Brother Greatness celebrated the win. That was really good, and A-Game looked sharp in his return.

Joseph “A-Game” Alexander defeated Kylon King at 8:17.

* A-Game got on the mic and said, “It’s clear you missed me as much as I missed you.” He noted he is taking on Jonathan Gresham next Friday. Gresham also will wrestle next Thursday, so A-Game said he’ll be watching that match from ringside.

6. Lucas Chase (w/Steven Stetson) vs. Jay Onyx. It feels like Lucas was out of action nearly all of 2025, so good to see him back. (A quick check of cagematch.net records show his last match anywhere was May 10.) He’s got an impressive physique. Onyx also hasn’t been here in a while; I’ve seen him elsewhere in the New England scene. I like Jay, but this could be short. Chase hit a kick and a pop-up powerbomb for the pin. Yes, it really was that short.

Lucas Chase defeated Jay Onyx at 00:31.

* It’s open mic night; everyone has something to say. Stetson got on the mic and said that if (when?) they win next week, Big Business cannot challenge for the belts again.

7. TJ Crawford vs. Steven Stetson. Crockett said Brad Hollister isn’t cleared to wrestle tonight but will be good to go next week. TJ backed him into a corner and chopped Stetson. Steven went to the floor, but TJ threw him back in and hit a top-rope flying punch at 2:00. He hit some Yes Kicks. Stetson targeted the right leg and started hitting elbow drops on it. Steven hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip at 6:00.

Stetson hit his butt drop to TJ’s chest; he set up for a Bulldog Powerslam but TJ escaped and hit a stunner. TJ hit some quick kicks and got a nearfall at 8:00. Stetson applied a Stretch Muffler, but TJ rolled through it and applied an ankle lock! Nice! TJ hit a sunset flip bomb for a nearfall. Lucas jumped on the apron and clotheslined Crawford. The ref saw it and called for the bell. Solid match. Chase continued to punch TJ. Love, Doug returned and made the save!

TJ Crawford defeated Steven Stetson via DQ at 10:01.

* Open mic night continued! Doug got on the mic to announce he’s back. TJ hugged him as the crowd chanted, “Welcome back!”

8. Dustin Waller vs. Tyree Taylor in a No. 1 contender’s semifinal match. Dustin, who advanced two weeks ago, attacked Tyree last week after Taylor also advanced. The winner will face Ryan Clancy next Thursday to become No. 1 contender. Dustin is giving up a lot of size here, and he rolled to the floor at the bell to stall. He got in but immediately bailed. They finally locked up, and Tyree hit a hard back elbow that dropped him at 3:00, then some loud chops and a hip-toss. Tyree missed a dive into the corner, and Dustin immediately hit the injured shoulder.

Waller hit a top-rope flying clothesline at 4:30 and choked Tyree with a shirt. Taylor finally got up, threw Dustin into a corner, and peppered him with punches to the ribs. Dustin hit a shotgun dropkick at 7:30. Tyree snapped Dustin’s throat across the top rope! He hit a shoulder block into the corner and an enzuigiri, then he tossed Dustin from the top turnbuckle to the mat. The crowd was hot and behind Taylor. Tyree nailed a Pounce for a nearfall at 9:00. Taylor set up for the Brooklyn Zoo (sit-out powerbomb), but Dustin escaped and got a rollup.

Waller hit a Lethal Injection for a nearfall at 10:30! He missed a Mamba Splash. Taylor hit an impressive Takeshita-style spinning Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. Dustin trapped Tyree’s head in the corner and kicked him three times in the face! Dustin hit a stunner off the second-rope, then an impressive leaping 450 Splash for a believable nearfall at 13:30! This crowd was hot! Tyree hit a headbutt. Dustin hit several more kicks; he went for a second Lethal Injection, but Tyree caught him and hit the Brooklyn Zoo for the pin! That was awesome, and they landed that finish perfectly.

Tyree Taylor defeated Dustin Waller at 15:03 to advance to the finals.

* Tyree got on the mic and said that, like the mail, he keeps delivering. The crowd chanted “new champ!” at him. It will be Tyree vs. Clancy next Thursday!

* A video aired to set up the next match!

9. Pedro Dones vs. 23 Hazard in a Street Fight. Again, 23 Hazard threw Pedro’s 10-year-old son viciously to the mat about a month ago, and this feud has been increasingly heated. Hazard had a golf club. Dones came out second with no weapons. He charged into the ring, and we got the bell as they traded punches. Dones set up for a dive, but Hazard hit him in the head with a cookie sheet. They brawled on the floor. Hazard whipped Pedro into the ring post at 2:00. He struck Pedro with a crutch as they continued to fight on the floor.

Pedro flipped Hazard onto the bare, wooden floor. He got the crutch and hit Hazard across the back with it, and the crutch bent in half! Hazard hit a superkick at 5:00. Pedro leapt off the stage and clocked Hazard over the head with a garbage can. They finally got back into the ring at 7:00, and Hazard regained control. He bodyslammed Dones onto the garbage can for a nearfall. He choked Pedro with the shirt. He slammed a chair across Pedro’s back at 9:00, and he jawed at the fans.

Pedro dove through the ropes onto Hazard, and they were both down on the floor. Pedro got pliers and ripped an earring off Hazard at 11:00! Ouch! They fought on the floor some more. They vanished through a door; Crockett said it leads to the upstairs. They appeared in an open window, and Pedro teased tossing him down to the main floor! However, they returned to the main level and got back in the ring. Pedro powerbombed him through a door in the corner, and they were both down at 14:30. Pedro threw some chairs into the ring. However, Hazard hit a low blow uppercut, put his feet on the ropes for added leverage, and got the tainted pin. The crowd was not pleased.

23 Hazard defeated Pedro Dones in a Street Fight at 15:30.

* Pedro Jr. (again, about age 10) came to the ring to some entrance music, and he got a big pop. Pedro hit a chairshot to Hazard’s back. Pedro Jr. jumped in the ring and hit a low-blow punt kick on Hazard. Pedro “made a three-count” as his son covered Hazard, and the crowd cheered that.

Final Thoughts: Not every show has a must-see match. Sometimes, it’s just a ‘meh’ show. I have to be blunt when it’s mediocre, so people believe me when I praise a match as great as what Tyree Taylor and Dustin Waller just had. Sure, I figured Tyree was winning (we weren’t having a heel-heel finals!), but that didn’t matter here because these two clicked so well in the ring. Wow.

A good brawl by Hazard and Pedro. As I noted, I was uninterested in their first match, so kudos to them for a good story that built over several weeks and made me care. A-Game vs. Kylon was really good, but it can only take third place on a really strong night. This was a longer-than-average show, ending at 10:05 local time. I watched this live; it should be available on IWTV by Friday morning.