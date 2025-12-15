Wrestling Open RI “Episode 35” results (12/15): Vetter’s review of The Shooter Boys vs. Starstruck, Stetson Ranch vs. Ichiban and Brando Lee, Shannon LeVangie vs. Tiara James

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open RI “Episode 35”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

December 15, 2025, in Cranston, Rhode Island, at Rhodes On The Pawtuxet

Wrestling Open is continuing its Thursday shows in Worcester, Mass, while adding these Monday events; we only have a handful of events left here, though. This is an attractive two-story, white ballroom, and the lighting is really good. Because of a private event, there was no show last Monday. Promoter Drew “Denver Colorado” Cordeira, Rickey Shane Page, and referee Scott Robinson provided commentary. The attendance was maybe 100-125, which is on par with recent weeks.

1. Love, Doug vs. Rain Conway in a spotlight match. Robinson provided commentary. Doug threw his petals early on to distract Rain, and he kept him on the mat. Conway stomped on him and kept him grounded. Doug hit a clothesline and a jumping knee to the sternum. He hit the “Slice of Love” (mid-ring Sliced Bread) for the pin. Pretty one-sided.

Love, Doug defeated Rain Conway at 3:34.

* Cordeiro and RSP took over on commentary for the main show.

2. Liviyah vs. Airica Demia. Liviyah, 18, dislocated her elbow on the Oct. 30 show, and this is her first match back here, and she got a nice “welcome back! chant. She’s a blonde again! Second-generation wrestler, green-haired Demia is 20, and I always compare her to Billie Starkz, as they are the same age and body size. Basic reversals early on as the commentators talked about Liviyah’s quick return from her elbow injury.

Demia worked the left arm (Liviyah actually dislocated the right elbow). Liviyah hit a German Suplex at 4:30, and they were both down. Liviyah hit some clotheslines and a Helluva Kick, then a leaping inverted DDT; RSP called it a Russian Leg Sweep. Liviyah locked in a Boston Crab, and Demia tapped out. Decent for the time given.

Liviyah defeated Airica Demia at 5:28.

* Video aired of Jose Zamora calling out Brad Hollister two weeks ago.

3. Jose Zamora vs. Brad Hollister. Hollister has his body camera around his neck so he can record his life 24/7. No Big Business teammates joining Hollister tonight. Hollister hit a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall at 1:30. Zamora mounted Brad and hit a series of punches, and he stomped on Brad in the corner. Brad fired up and hit some punches, then a forearm in the corner at 4:00, then a flying buttbump to the face in the corner. He hit an Angle Slam for a nearfall. Zamora hit a leaping neckbreaker and a springboard guillotine leg drop for a nearfall at 5:30. Zamora grabbed a camera and struck Brad in the head; the ref saw all of it and called for the bell. Love, Doug ran out to make the save.

Brad Hollister defeated Jose Zamora via DQ at 6:14.

* A video aired of Cordeiro talking about his passion for ROH and launching Beyond Wrestling and Wrestling Open, and making it as accessible as possible. A really well-done video. It was entirely done with footage of shows, and Drew never appeared, just his voice.

4. “The Stetson Ranch” Bobby Casale and Brian Morris (w/Steven Stetson) vs. Ichiban and Brando Lee. Cordeiro reiterated that Casale is still a probationary member of the Ranch. Stetson got on the mic and jawed at the crowd. Lee and Morris opened, and Brando hit a dropkick. Ichiban entered and hit a dropkick in the corner, and the babyfaces hit a double bulldog. Casale jumped in the ring at 2:00, but Ichiban hit a twisting splash to the floor on Bobby.

In the ring, Ichiban hit his “One!” punches in the corner on Morris. Cordeiro noted that Casale hasn’t even been training for a year yet. Morris hit a hard back elbow on Ichiban and got a nearfall, and the Ranch began working over Ichiban in their corner. Casale hit a bodyslam and made a cocky, one-footed cover for a nearfall at 4:30. Ichiban got a rollup on Casale out of nowhere for the pin! Casale was fuming that it happened.

Ichiban and Brando Lee defeated Bobby Casale and Brian Morris at 6:23.

* Lee got on the mic and predicted they would win the tag titles next week from Morris and Stetson, and the crowd started a “new champs!” chant.

5. Shannon LeVangie vs. Tiara James. This match was set up two weeks ago, and we saw footage of that confrontation. Shannon came out first; Tiara attacked her from behind, and they fought on the floor. I started my stopwatch at first contact. They rolled into the ring, but Tiara got a chair. The bell rang, so Tiara dropped the chair rather than use it, and she ran. Liviyah ran into the ring for a save! Is this actually getting started? Tiara got on the mic and said she wasn’t going to let someone call her a loser and get away with it. Tiara wants a match … next week!

Shannon Levangie vs. Tiara James never officially started.

* Marcus Mathers came to the ring for a promo. He’s sick of the feud between Bear Bronson and Ryan Clancy, and he wants to see it settled. He called out Ryan Clancy, who obliged. Clancy wore a suit and a tie, and a long jacket, looking rather dapper. Mathers said they’ve been friends for a long time, but in a recent match, “You wanted to hurt me.” Clancy got on the mic and noted he’s a day one Wrestling Open guy. Clancy called Mathers “my brother” and said it was all in Mathers’ head that Clancy would want to hurt him. Clancy said Mathers is “just a little jealous” that Clancy is now the IWTV champion.

Bear Bronson now came to the ring, wearing a gray T-shirt and baseball cap; he couldn’t be dressed any more differently than Clancy! Bronson agreed, “We want a conclusion” to this feud. Bear said it will come to an end next Monday… in a three-way!

* It was 8 p.m. EST (local time!) as the video package began for the main event. They are preparing to go long!

6. “The Shooter Boys” Aaron Ortiz and Anthony Vecchio vs. “Star Struck” Anthony Greene and Channing Thomas. This match has no time limits because they’ve gone to two prior draws. Vecchio and Channing opened. Greene entered, so Ortiz got in at 2:00. Again, these teams have fought a few times recently, so they are familiar with each other. Channing and Vecchio tied up in a knuckle lock at 5:00, as Cordeiro and RSP said we could be here all night. Star Struck began working over Ortiz and kept him grounded.

Vecchio got back in and tied up Channing’s arm. He hit an armdrag on Greene at 9:30 and kept him grounded, too. There hasn’t been a lot to describe but this has been good wrestling. They all started throwing punches at 11:00, after all that good mat-based wrestling. The Boys hit a team faceplant move on Greene, and Ortiz got a nearfall. Channing hit a fisherman’s suplex on Ortiz at 15:00, and he switched to a half-crab. Channing hit a bodyslam on Ortiz, as SS worked over Ortiz. Channing hit a powerslam for a nearfall at 17:30. Vecchio got a hot tag and hit a series of German Suplexes on both members of Star Struck.

Vecchio hit a second-rope superplex on Thomas for a nearfall, and the 20:00 call was spot-on. Greene hit a crossbody block on both Boys. Greene hit a stunner for a nearfall on Ortiz. “Where else are you going to see action like this on a Monday night?” Cordeiro asked. Ortiz hit a double suplex at 21:30 and was fired up. Vecchio hit an Angle Slam. Channing hit a top-rope flying clothesline and a diving back elbow. Ortiz hit a Lungblower and a tornado DDT on Channing, then a Northern Lights Suplex on Greene. Greene hit a brainbuster!

Ortiz jumped in and hit a German Suplex, and all four were down at 24:00, and we got a “fight forever!” chant. All four got up and brawled. We had two, double-clothesline spots and all four were down again. Vecchio side-stepped Greene’s springboard twisting crossbody block and Ortiz applied an ankle lock! Channing and Greene applied stereo crabs at 26:30. The Boys boy applied ankle locks! Greene hit a heel hook kick and a superkick on Ortiz. The Boys hit a team Spike Piledriver on Greene for a nearfall at 28:30, but Channing made the save.

Channing hit a German Suplex on Ortiz. Channing hit a springboard team Blockbuster, with Greene getting the nearfall on Ortiz at 30:00. Vecchio hit a dive through the ropes onto Greene. Ortiz hit a flip dive onto everyone! In the ring, Vecchio hit the team Blockbuster on Channing for a nearfall. He argued with ref Gina! Ortiz got back in. Greene knocked Vecchio off the top rope. The Boys hit stereo German Suplexes at 33:00. Channing hit a dropkick into the corner. Greene hit a piledriver on Ortiz. Channing hit a second-rope flying clothesline on Ortiz as Greene was hitting a powerbomb, and they pinned Ortiz.

“Star Struck” Channing Thomas and Anthony Greene defeated “The Shooter Boys” Anthony Vecchio and Aaaron Ortiz at 33:43.

* They all hugged afterwards. I was half-expecting the Shooter Boys to attack them, but they left the ring. They all looked exhausted.

Final Thoughts: A very good main event and kudos to all four of them — that match didn’t drag at all. There wasn’t a long, extended ‘headlock on the mat’ so people could catch their breath. They kept that going; they all have quite the motors. While it was short, Liviyah vs. Demia takes second; some really good talent, and I’m fairly confident their combined age is 38. The Lee-Ichiban tag takes third. I watched this live; it should be posted on IWTV by Tuesday morning.