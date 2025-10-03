Wrestling Open “Episode 197” results (10/2): Vetter’s review of Steven Stetson vs. Sammy Diaz and Joe Ocasio vs. Eye Black Jack in Jumbo Grand Prix tournament semifinal matches

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, ROH, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Wrestling Open “Episode 197”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

October 2, 2025, in Worcester, Massachusetts, at Electric Haze

Paul Crockett, Brad Hollister, DJ Powers, and referee Scott Robinson provided commentary over the course of the show. Again, this new location is a bit smaller and a bit darker than their old venue. Attendance was 150.

* Tonight’s show marks the fourth chapter of the “ Jumbo Grand Prix .” We are down to our final four participants, so we have two semifinal matches tonight.

1. Tyler Jordan vs. “Handyman” Jake Gray in a spotlight match. Jordan is back! He comes from the Cleveland area, and he always makes me think of WWE’s Jason Jordan. Robinson and Powers provided commentary on this one. He’s much bigger and visibly stronger, and he tossed the scrawny Gray around. He hit a spinning Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 1:30, then a release belly-to-belly suplex, tossing Gray all the way across the ring.

Jordan hit a powerslam for a nearfall, then some blows to the ribs and a decapitating clothesline. Powers was amused watching the scrawny babyface get worked over. Jake hit a Stundog Millionaire and a shotgun dropkick, then a missile dropkick for the pin. Just absurd to have Jordan lose here. Gray grabbed an ankle and may have legit hurt himself on the landing.

Jake Gray defeated Tyler Jordan at 4:46.

* The main show started with Brad Hollister and Paul Crockett taking over on commentary. Oxx Adams came to the ring and got on the mic. I really do hate this Tron-looking, full-body gear Oxx is wearing of late. He noted that BRG wasn’t there, so he would take care of business on his own. He said that BRG “is with Ryan Clancy’s ex-girlfriend.”

2. Oxx Adams vs. Ryan Clancy. I’ll write it again — I love that Clancy comes out to Garbage’s “The World Is Not Enough.” Ryan hit some leaping forearm strikes and punches to the forehead. He hit a chop block to the back of the knee at 1:30. Oxx popped Clancy up in the air with Ryan crashing stomach-first to the mat, then he splashed onto Clancy for a nearfall. Oxx hit a sidewalk slam at 4:00 and mockingly did Ryan’s pose, and he got booed. Oxx set up for a flapjack, but Clancy grabbed onto the top rope to block it.

Ryan set up for a piledriver, but Oxx escaped. Clancy hit a plancha to the floor at 6:30. They brawled at ringside. The ref was counting as they brawled on the floor. Ryan applied a front guillotine choke, then he got back into the ring. As Oxx was trying to get into the ring, Ryan dropkicked him off the apron, and the ref counted to 10! Good action, and Oxx was protected in the loss.

Ryan Clancy defeated Oxx Adams via count-out at 8:10.

* By winning, Clancy gets to pick the stipulation of his match against Brett Ryan Clancy. Ryan got on the mic and said it will be an “I quit” match!

3. Christian Darling vs. Bobby Casale in a Discovery Gauntlet match. Darling has had a nice five-week run as holder of the Gauntlet. The winner automatically returns next week. This is Casale’s debut here. I’ve seen Casale a couple of times recently; once in Chaotic, and I think the other was in Create A Pro. He’s really thick, and he has some type of MMA background. Hollister called him “a true killer.” Bobby hit some blows to the ribs. Darling hit a leaping Flatliner at 1:30, mounted Bobby, and hit a series of punches.

Darling hit some splashes to the mat. He went for a rear-naked choke, but Casale hit a back suplex to escape. Casale hit a spinebuster at 3:00, and he applied a rear-naked choke! Darling hit a TKO stunner for the pin. A really good showing by Casale, though. Crockett said that if Darling wins next week, he will tie the all-time record for this gauntlet set back in 2019.

Christian Darling defeated Bobby Casale at 3:55.

* Darling got on the mic and said that Wrestling Open officials have told him if he breaks the 2019 record, he will get a title shot at any belt he wants!

* Another ad for the Eliminator Cup tag tournament! It begins Oct. 13!

4. “Wonderboy” Brian Morris vs. Joseph “A-Game” Alexander. Each man has won once so this is the tie-breaker. A-Game threw him to the mat and was in charge early on. Morris got a rollup with his feet on the ropes for a nearfall, and he choked A-Game in the ropes. Morris hit a Rude Awakening standing neckbreaker at 3:00. He hit an enzuigiri for a nearfall. A-Game fired up and hit some punches and a flying forearm, then a decapitating clothesline at 5:30. They traded roll-ups and rolled around on the mat, until A-Game got the three-count.

Joseph “A-Game” Alexander defeated Brian Morris at 7:06.

5. Nick Robles vs. Jermaine Marbury (w/Benny the Basketball). Rocker gimmick Robles wore his 80s black jacket, and he has a cowbell. I didn’t recognize Marbury’s music, and Crockett noted it was new. They traded arm holds early on. Robles got the cowbell and banged on it, and was booed. Robles went to the floor and hid behind Benny. He snapped Jermaine’s neck over the top rope, then slammed him to the mat for a nearfall at 2:30. Robles hit a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall. He applied a rear-naked choke on the mat and kept Marbury grounded. Marbury hit some Stinger Splashes. He dunked Robles’ head to the mat at 5:30. Robles swung the cowbell, but Marbury blocked it. Marbury hit a stunner for the pin. Acceptable.

Jermaine Marbury defeated Nick Robles at 6:31.

6. Dezmond Cole vs. Georgio Lawrence (w/DJ Powers). Cole and Powers started a feud last week in Dezmond’s return to Wrestling Open. Lawrence tossed Cole to the mat. Dezmond hit a huracanrana at 2:00, then a flying European Uppercut for a nearfall. Powers grabbed Cole’s ankle, and it allowed Lawrence to hit a jumping knee, then a back suplex for a nearfall at 3:30, and he kept Cole grounded. Cole hit a stunner at 5:30, but he couldn’t hit a sunset flip.

Lawrence hit some kicks to the spine, then a bulldog for a nearfall. Cole hit a Lionsault Press at 7:30, and they were both down, then a leg sweep and a suplex, and he was fired up. He nailed a Helluva Kick. He trapped Lawrence’s head in the corner, kicked him in the face, and hit a German Suplex. Cole then nailed the Swanton Bomb for the pin. Nice match. Cole and Powers agreed to have a match next week.

Dezmond Cole defeated Georgio Lawrence at 9:13.

7. Joe Ocasio (w/Rain Conway) vs. Eye Black Jack Pasquale in a Jumbo Grand Prix semifinal match. Jack immediately hit some punches and was in charge early on. Ocasio hit a series of splashes and was in charge, and he kept Pasquale grounded. Jack hit a Death Valley Driver at 7:00, and they were both down. Jack hit a spear for a believable nearfall. Rain Conway tried to interfere, so Brad Hollister jumped up from commentary and dropped Conway face-first on the apron. Jack hit another spear, then his twisting uranage for the pin. Good action.

Eye Black Jack Pasquale defeated Joe Ocasio at 10:39 to advance to the Jumbo Grand Prix finals.

8. Sammy Diaz vs. Steven Stetson in a Jumbo Grand Prix semifinal match. Basic reversals early on, and they brawled to the floor at 1:30, where Diaz laid in some chops. Back in the ring, Stetson choked Diaz in the ropes, and the crowd chanted “F— the Ranch!” Diaz hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall at 5:00. Stetson hit a back suplex for a nearfall. They traded forearm strikes and Diaz hit a Pele Kick at 8:00, then a second-rope Blockbuster for a nearfall. He hit an enzuigiri in the corner, then a Frankensteiner and a frogsplash for a nearfall at 10:00. Stetson hit a sit-out powerbomb, and he dropped Diaz snake-eyes on an exposed corner! He hit a Northern Lariat to the back of the head for the pin.

Steven Stetson defeated Sammy Diaz at 12:13 to advance to the Jumbo Grand Prix finals.

* Eye Black Jack returned to the ring to confront Stetson, who he’ll face next week!

Final Thoughts: A good episode, and I’ve enjoyed how this tournament has played out. I’ll go with Cole-Lawerence for best match, ahead of the main event. Clancy-Oxx takes third, even with the lack of a clean finish. Notably absent were any women’s matches, and also no WWE ID prospects, either. Jordan is a really good, talented up-and-comer. I just don’t know why you bring him in to lose to a scrawny trainee. I love this roster and their style of action, and that’s why I tune in week in, week out. I watched this live, and it should be posted on IWTV by Friday morning.