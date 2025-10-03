NXT TV rating for the No Mercy fallout edition with build to NXT Showdown

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 572,000 viewers for The CW network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 707,000 viewership average.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demo, down compared to last week’s 0.17 rating. The MLB Wild Card game between the Red Sox and Yankees topped the ratings and averaged 6.516 million viewers for ESPN. One year earlier, the October 1, 2024, edition of NXT delivered 895,000 viewers and a 0.26 rating for The CW premiere.