NXT TV rating for the show featuring a four-way for a shot at the NXT Championship

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 528,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 555,000 viewership count.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished 18th in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to last week’s 0.13 rating. The April 12, 2022 edition of NXT 2.0 delivered 610,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating for a Championship Tuesday themed show.