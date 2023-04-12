AEW Dynamite preview: The updated lineup for tonight’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Keith Lee vs. Chris Jericho

-Swerve Strickland vs. Darby Allin

-Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Silas Young for the TNT Title

-Orange Cassidy vs. Buddy Matthews for the AEW International Championship

-Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa

-Skye Blue and Riho vs. Ruby Soho and Toni Storm

Powell’s POV: The TNT Title match is billed as an open challenge match to explain why Milwaukee’s own Young is getting a title shot out of nowhere. Dynamite will be live from Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Panther Arena. AEW Rampage will also be taped tonight. Jake Barnett is on vacation this week, so join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs tonight on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).