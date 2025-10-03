WWE Smackdown and AEW Collision coverage, Danny Basham, Johnny TV, Bob Armstrong

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Smackdown will air live from Cincinnati, Ohio, at Heritage Bank Center. The show features WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Saturday’s AEW Collision was taped on Thursday in Lakeland, Florida, at RP Funding Center. The show will be simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at the early start time of 6CT/7ET (or after college football) on TNT. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs. Will Pruett’s weekly audio review of Collision will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from WWE Smackdown and all upcoming events. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Danny Basham (a/k/a Daniel Holle) is 48.

-Johnny TV (John Hennigan) is 46. He also worked as John Morrison in WWE.

-The late Bob Armstrong (a/k/a Joseph James) was born on October 3, 1939. He died at age 80 on August 27, 2020, following a bout with bone cancer.