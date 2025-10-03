NXT returning to The Theater at Madison Square Garden

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release to announce an NXT show on Tuesday, November 18, at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

October 3, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that a special edition of NXT will take place Tuesday, November 18, at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The episode will air live on The CW starting at 8pm ET.

NXT will take place following John Cena’s final Madison Square Garden appearance on Monday, November 17, as part of his farewell tour.

Tickets will go on sale starting Wednesday, October 8, at 10am ET/7am PT via Ticketmaster.com. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive pre-sale by visiting Ticketmaster.com and using the code WWEVIP starting Monday, October 6, at 10am ET/7am PT until 11:59pm ET/8:59pm PT.

The event will feature the biggest Superstars from NXT, including NXT Champion Ricky Saints, NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, NXT North American Champion Ethan Page, NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca, Trick Williams and more.

Powell’s POV: I really enjoyed the NXT Roadblock show that was held at the same venue back in March. It’s a cool venue and the live crowd was hot throughout the show.

