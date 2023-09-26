NXT TV preview: The No Mercy go-home show lineup, Heritage Cup tournament final

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Butch vs. Joe Coffey in the NXT Heritage Cup tournament final

-Joe Gacy vs. Trick Williams

-Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov contract signing for the NXT Championship at NXT No Mercy

-Gigi Dolin vs. Blair Davenport

-Dijak vs. Eddy Thorpe in a Strap Match

Powell’s POV: The winner of the tournament will earn a shot at Noam Dar’s NXT Heritage Cup at NXT No Mercy on Sunday in Bakersfield, California at Mechanics Bank Arena. Tonight’s NXT will be live from the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).