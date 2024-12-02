NXT TV preview: Tuesday’s NXT Deadline go-home show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Eric Bischoff and Sean “X-Pac” Waltman appear

-Jaida Parker vs. Wren Sinclair vs. Cora Jade vs. Kelani Jordan in a Last Chance qualifying match for the Iron Survivor Challenge

-Eddy Thorpe vs. Lexis King vs. Axiom vs. Cedric Alexander in a Last Chance qualifying match for the Iron Survivor Challenge

-Battle Royal for a shot at the NXT Tag Team Titles at Deadline

