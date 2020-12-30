NXT TV preview: The updated lineup for the final show of 2020

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Johnny Gargano vs. Leon Ruff for the NXT North American Championship.

-Pete Dunne vs. Roderick Strong.

-Bronson Reed vs. Isaiah Scott.

-Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. James Drake and Zack Gibson.

-Mercedes Martinez in action.

-NXT Year End Awards for 2020.

-A special look at the history between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Gonzalez.

Powell’s POV: NXT announced that the Reed vs. Scott match will open the show. Join John Moore for his live review of NXT every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.