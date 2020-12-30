NXT TV preview: The updated lineup for the final show of 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.
-Johnny Gargano vs. Leon Ruff for the NXT North American Championship.
-Pete Dunne vs. Roderick Strong.
-Bronson Reed vs. Isaiah Scott.
-Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. James Drake and Zack Gibson.
-Mercedes Martinez in action.
-NXT Year End Awards for 2020.
-A special look at the history between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Gonzalez.
Powell's POV: NXT announced that the Reed vs. Scott match will open the show.
