12/29 Impact Wrestling TV Results: Moore’s review of The Best of Impact in 2020 part two, awards, and more

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

Impact Wrestling TV

Aired December 29, 2020 on AXS TV

-The show started off with an “In Memory Of…” graphic for the late Brodie Lee.

-Josh Mathews and Scott D’Amore were the hosts for Part 2 of Impact’s “Best of…” holiday shows.

-Highlights form Slammiversary 2020 aired.

-Ace Austin vs. Willie Mack for the X Division Title from Rebellion aired.

-Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz talk about how they want to become Knockouts Tag Team Champions. Josh Mathews reminded viewers that Tasha and Kiera made it to the finals of the tournament.

-Deonna Purrazzo accepts Taya Valkyrie’s championship match challenge for Hard to Kill.

-A Rich Swann vignette aired that focused on his path to the World Title at Bound for Glory.

-Josh Alexander and Ethan Page vs. Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley for the Tag Team Championship from the Impact after Bound for Glory aired.

-Johnny Swinger wished Bill Watts a happy new year.

-Acey Romero was shown interrogating Crazzy Steve about who compelled Larry D to shoot John E Bravo. Steve said he heard that the culprit may be on the Bride’s side of the aisle. Steve told Acey to question Johnny Swinger.

-A Wrestle House recap aired. Scott D’Amore noted that it was critically acclaimed and entertained people week to week. (cough…sure…cough)

John’s Thoughts: And you wonder why Impact has a hard time keeping viewers these days. They do great things on their show, but then find “creative ways” (to use a D’Amore term) to shoot themselves in the foot. Impact needs to figure out that esoteric humor is not the way to go. Maybe they need to hire someone to do Quality Assurance for them.

-Rohit Raju vs. Manik for the Impact X Division championship from Final Resolution aired.

-The Ken Shamrock Impact Hall of Fame ceremony aired which featured a pre-recorded induction speech from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

-The Impact Wrestling Match of the Year was The Five Way Title Match for the vacant World Championship at Slammiversary. Eddie Edwards ended up winning the world title (Oh! I kinda forgot Eddie was world champ this year!)

-Eddie Edwards cut a promo from home where he thanked the fans for voting his match where he won the world title as match of the year. Eddie also thanked the locker room for putting on good shows every week.

-Josh Mathews closed the show.

John’s Thoughts: This week’s show was more skippable than last weeks given there was no AEW involvement, nor was there any notable first-run material. A decent show to have playing in the background though. I don’t totally agree with the match of the year, but I also understand that this was via fan vote. My personal pick would have gone Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo, but Impact also had a lot of other more notable matches than the Slammiversary Five Way.