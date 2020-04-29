Dark Side of the Ring viewership for the David Schultz episode

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, Prowrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The David Schultz edition of the Dark Side of the Ring documentary series delivered 255,000 viewers for Vice on Tuesday, according to Showbuzzdaily.com.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s Dino Bravo episode delivered 221,000 viewers. The two-hour season premiere on the Benoit family tragedy delivered a series high 320,000 viewers, but last night’s show performed well, especially given that FS1 is airing blocks of WWE content on Tuesday nights leading into WWE Backstage. The After Dark on Dino Bravo that preceded last night’s show did not finish in the top 150 cable ratings last night.



