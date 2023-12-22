WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision coverage, Luke Gallows, Caristico

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown was taped last Friday in Green Bay, Wisconsin at Resch Center. The show includes the semifinals of the tournament to determine the number one contender to the U.S. Championship. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s Smackdown audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday nights or Saturday mornings.

-AEW Rampage airs tonight at 9CT/10ET on TNT. The show was taped on Wednesday in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Paycom Center and has Orange Cassidy vs. Rocky Romero for the AEW International Championship. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are typically available after the show airs.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-AEW Collision will be live on Saturday from San Antonio, Texas at Frost Bank Center. The show includes the last three Continental Classic blue league round-robin tournament matches. Join me for my live review on Saturday on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Saturday or Sunday.

Birthdays and Notables

-Caristico (Luis Ignacio Urive Alvirde) is 41. He worked as the first Sin Cara in WWE and previously worked as Mistico.

-Luke Gallows (Drew Hankinson) is 40.