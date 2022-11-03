AEW Dynamite preview: First match set for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler vs. Swerve Strickland, Keith Lee, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn

Powell's POV: Additional matches will be announced on Friday's Rampage. Dynamite will be live on Wednesday from Boston, Massachusetts at Agganis Arena (the taping for next week's Rampage will be held the same night).