Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show, Impact In 60 theme, BTI match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Josh Alexander and Frankie Kazarian vs. “Aussie Open” Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis

-Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey in a tournament match for the vacant X Division Title

-Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan

-Moose vs. Ace Austin

Powell’s POV: Trey Miguel and Black Taurus have advanced to the second round of the X Division Title tournament that will conclude on the Impact Wrestling Over Drive event on November 18. Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. AXS will not air its usual classic Impact pay-per-view this afternoon. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and focusses on Tasha Steelz. The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET and has Yuya Uemura vs. PJ Black in a tournament match for the vacant X Division Title. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).