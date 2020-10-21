What's happening...

Ken Shamrock’s induction into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame will be broadcast on Saturday

October 21, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling announced that the induction of Ken Shamrock into the company’s Hall of Fame will be broadcast as part of the Countdown to Bound For Glory live special on AXS TV. The special will air Saturday at 6CT/7ET with the pay-per-view event starting at 7CT/8ET.

Powell’s POV: Impact will also stream the show on its digital platforms. Join John Moore for his live review of Bound For Glory beginning with the countdown special on Saturday night.


