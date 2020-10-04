NXT to unveil “Capitol Wrestling Center” set tonight, Paul Levesque says virtual fans and some friends and family will be in attendance at NXT Takeover 31

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT is moving from Full Sail University to the WWE Performance Center starting tonight with the NXT Takeover 31 event. As part of the switch, WWE has remodeled the studio set and is now labeling it as the Capitol Wrestling Center. Paul Levesque spoke with Justin Barrasso of SI.com about the changes.

“It’s a historic callback to where this all began,” Levesque said of the tribute to the Capitol Wrestling Corporation name used by Jess McMahon. “We gutted the Performance Center and it’s now rebuilt, so it feels like we’re going back to the beginning. To me, it feels like we’re going back to 1953. Just like then, we’re doing something different and new, taking the business to a whole new level.

“The Capitol Wrestling Center captures the feel and the vibe of NXT. We will have all the bells and whistles of the ThunderDome, but we’ll keep that NXT feel. It’s edgier, darker and raw—you’re walking into the ultimate heavy metal soundstage.” Read more at SI.com.

Powell’s POV: The story notes that there will be virtual fans similar to the ThunderDome structure used for Raw and Smackdown events, plus there will also be roughly 100 family and friends in attendance. Levesque noted that those attending will be PCR tested, will sit in plexiglass pods, and must wear masks. Levesque also explains why he was reluctant to run at Amway Center in the ThunderDome, the status of NXT’s relationship with Full Sail University, and more in what is an interesting story. The new look will be unveiled tonight at NXT Takeover 31. Join John Moore for his live review as the show streams on WWE Network at 6CT/7ET.