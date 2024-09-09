What's happening...

AEW Rampage rating: The All Out go-home edition, combined numbers with Collision, plus the countdown special

September 9, 2024

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 233,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was up from the 218,000 viewership count from the previous episode.

-The AEW All Out countdown special that aired after Rampage produced 119,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous show’s 0.07 rating in the same demo. Rampage aired live after a special Friday night edition of AEW Collision. Both shows were opposed by an NFL game on Peacock, and Smackdown aired opposite Collision. The combined numbers for the three-hour block drew an average viewership of 182,000 and a 0.05 rating. One year earlier, the September 8, 2023 edition of Rampage delivered 385,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating for two Grand Slam tournament matches.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.