AEW Rampage rating: The All Out go-home edition, combined numbers with Collision, plus the countdown special

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 233,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was up from the 218,000 viewership count from the previous episode.

-The AEW All Out countdown special that aired after Rampage produced 119,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous show’s 0.07 rating in the same demo. Rampage aired live after a special Friday night edition of AEW Collision. Both shows were opposed by an NFL game on Peacock, and Smackdown aired opposite Collision. The combined numbers for the three-hour block drew an average viewership of 182,000 and a 0.05 rating. One year earlier, the September 8, 2023 edition of Rampage delivered 385,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating for two Grand Slam tournament matches.